Down Below: Doug Jones, Bai Ling, Alexis Knapp, Eric Roberts Christmas horror film gets a digital release

Last year, we heard that Spyder Dobrofsky – who worked on the scripts for such flicks as The Housewives of the North Pole and One Christmas Wish, as well as Mom’s Day Away, and made his feature directorial debut with the mystery thriller Spiral – was making a holiday horror movie called Down Belo w and had assembled a solid cast for the project: the legendary Eric Roberts (The Dark Knight) stars alongside Bai Ling (The Crow), Alexis Knapp (Pitch Perfect), and Doug Jones, who is best known for his creature (or heavily made up) performances in films like The Shape of Water, Hellboy, and Hocus Pocus. Now, Down Below has been sent out into the world, as it was given a digital release this week and is available to rent or purchase on Amazon’s Prime Video at THIS LINK.

Down Below tells the following story: On the 20th anniversary of the gruesome Christmas Eve murders at St. Agnes Church, a demonic preacher from the past returns to haunt that same town’s residents. Among them is Salem, a young man whose once-happy life is being torn from him piece by piece, as he’s framed for an unspeakable crime. The only one who believes his innocence is a broken-hearted call-girl, who has nightmares of her own. Together and apart, they’re forced to face their own demons as well as a real one, who goes by the name of Mr. Monday.

Roberts’ character is “an intelligent police psychologist, who’s having a tough time with his current patient, a cop recently suspended for an act of violence on a civilian.” According to the film’s IMDb page, Hutch Dano (As Certain as Death), David Steen (Django Unchained), Christopher Livingston (Mindhunter), Anna Greene (Play It Cool), Brittany Carel (Keeping Up with the Joneses), Jaclyn Albergoni (Home and Away), Danny Hackin (Natasha), and newcomers William Troy Ford and Didi Alaoui are also in the cast.

Down Below was produced by Dash Dobrofsky, who also produced Spyder’s Spiral and had an acting role in the film. In addition to the projects mentioned in the first paragraph, Spyder Dobrofsky also wrote the 2022 Tubi horror film Teardrop, which was directed by I Spit on Your Grave remake director Steven R. Monroe.

Will you be watching Down Below now that it has been given a digital release? Let us know by leaving a comment below.