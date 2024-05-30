The Island of Dr. Moreau (1996) Revisited – Horror Movie Review

The Black Sheep series looks back at the 1996 version of The Island of Dr. Moreau, the result of a very troubled production

A new episode of The Black Sheep video series has arrived online this morning, and with this one we’re looking back at one of the most fascinating “doomed productions” ever, the 1996 version of The Island of Dr. Moreau . (Watch the movie HERE.) To find out why we think this one deserves more love than it gets, check out the video embedded above!

Based on an 1896 novel by H.G. Wells, the film was originally going to be directed by Richard Stanley, who was becoming a popular name in the horror genre at the time. Unfortunately, the production was a mess from the moment the cast and crew arrived on set. Stanley was fired, cast members quit, co-stars Marlon Brando and Val Kilmer exhibited strange behavior while dealing with tragedy and heartbreak. John Frankenheimer was brought on to replace Stanley at the helm, but he couldn’t save the sinking ship… And yet, the movie is still worth a look.

Scripted by Richard Stanley and Ron Hutchinson, The Island of Dr. Moreau has the following synopsis: Dr. Moreau is a brilliant geneticist on the brink of superseding evolution. When a U.N. diplomat visits Moreau’s laboratory, he uncovers fantastic but brutal experiments turning animal life forms into human-like beasts. As Moreau and his assistant race toward their barbaric goal of creating the perfect life form, the beasts revolt, threatening not only the island but ultimately all mankind!

Brando and Kilmer were joined in the cast by David Thewlis, Fairuza Balk, Daniel Rigney, Temuera Morrison, Nelson de la Rosa, Peter Elliott, Mark Dacascos, and Ron Perlman.

The Black Sheep series features different takes on horror films that the masses or/and critics didn’t care for but that we found merit in. We defend horror movies that deserve more love!

This episode of The Black Sheep was Written, Narrated, and Edited by Lance Vlcek, Produced by Lance Vlcek and John Fallon, and Executive Produced by Berge Garabedian.

What do you think of The Island of Dr. Moreau? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

A couple of the previous episodes of The Black Sheep can be seen at the bottom of this article. To see more, head over to the JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channel – and subscribe while you’re there!