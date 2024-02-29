The Sopranos star Drea de Matteo credits OnlyFans with saving her home from foreclosure

The Sopranos fans were shocked when Drea de Matteo joined OnlyFans last year, but the actress has credited the choice with helping to save her home from going into foreclosure.

“ It saved us, ” Drea de Matteo told The Daily Mail. “ OnlyFans saved my life, 100 percent. I can’t believe I’m saying that, but it really did save us. Anybody that wants to condemn me and put me down, go for it. I just hope you never find yourself in the position I was in to take care of two little kids. It saved my home of many years that was very important to us. ” She added that it just took five minutes before she had enough money to “ pay back compass real estate who kept the sale of my house. “

Joining OnlyFans wasn’t a choice de Matteo made lightly, but she had just $10 in her bank account and was desperate for money, not just to save her home and family, but also to help support her mother with dementia. “ I did it, but I didn’t want to do it, ” she said. “ I got a lot of heat for doing it and it went f*cking viral and people went nuts. ” She added that the original idea was to create a podcast on OnlyFans with her husband: “ That was what it was going to be originally, you know, like with him rubbing my feet because you have to add a little something for OnlyFans in there. “

De Matteo continued, “ Anybody that wants to condemn me and put me down, go for it. I just hope you never find yourself in the position I was in to take care of two little kids. ” The money she has made from OnlyFans also helped her start Ultrafree, her streetwear clothing brand.

Despite starring in The Sopranos, Sons of Anarchy, and more, de Matteo has said that she never made all that much money. “ People find that hard to believe that I was never really paid very much money for any of the jobs I’ve done, ” de Matteo told Fox News last year. “ People think I’m fucking made of gold, and I’m not. I’ve worked job to job. And I’ve turned down tons of jobs in the past just to be with my children because their dad’s on the road, and he’s not around as much. ” She also said she lost work due to her beliefs against the COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

