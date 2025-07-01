I Know What You Did Last Summer-themed food truck Dread Lobster is coming to secret locations in the L.A. area

There’s a new sequel to the 1997 slasher I Know What You Did Last Summer (watch it HERE) and its 1998 follow-up I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (watch that one HERE) coming our way from director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Do Revenge), aiming for a July 18 theatrical release. Jennifer Love Hewitt, who played heroine Julie James in the first two films, and Freddie Prinze Jr., who was Julie’s boyfriend Ray Bronson in those films, are reprising their roles – and they’re going to be facing off with a new “Fisherman” killer that’s stalking a whole new cast. With the film’s release date swiftly approaching, Creepy Kingdom reports that the experimental dining pop-up Chain is teaming up with Sony Pictures Entertainment to bring a “haunted” food truck called Dread Lobster to secret locations in the Los Angeles and South Bay area. “ Combining culinary nostalgia with a splash of horror, Dread Lobster will dish out a limited-edition meal consisting of a Cheddar Bay Biscuit® inspired lobster roll, chips and a drink at four secret locations on July 5, 6, 9 and 12. The exact coordinates of each stop will be revealed via text to those who sign up at dreadlobster.com or by calling/texting Chain at (505) 552-4246, where callers will be greeted by a familiar voice… The meal is free while supplies last for those who track it down. Guests who show proof of ticket purchase for the upcoming I Know What You Did Last Summer movie will receive a collectible gift along with their meal. “

“​​ By calling or texting Chain, guests agree to receive occasional promotional and personalized marketing text messages from CHAIN BRANDS INC. at the cell number used when signing up. Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Msg frequency varies. Msg and data rates may apply. “

Robinson directed the new film from a screenplay by Leah McKendrick (M.F.A.), which has received some rewrites from Robinson and journalist Sam Lansky. McKendrick told Collider a while back that the new sequel will reckon with “ some big ideas about hero and villain, right and wrong, how your skeletons come back to haunt you. And in the age of the internet and the age where fame is such a revered concept, the creation of TikTok and social media, who is Julie James in a world where there are no secrets anymore? ” McKendrick also said that when she went in to pitch her take to Sony, the most important things they wanted to hear about were “ the accident, the event that kicks it off, and who the killer is. “

Here’s the new I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel’s synopsis: When five friends inadvertently cause a deadly car accident, they cover up their involvement and make a pact to keep it a secret rather than face the consequences. A year later, their past comes back to haunt them and they’re forced to confront a horrifying truth: someone knows what they did last summer… and is hell-bent on revenge. As one by one the friends are stalked by a killer, they discover this has happened before, and they turn to two survivors of the legendary Southport Massacre of 1997 for help. As you can tell from the synopsis, Hewitt and Prinze are not the leads this time around. They’re joined in the cast by Madelyn Cline (Outer Banks), Chase Sui Wonders (Bodies Bodies Bodies), Jonah Hauer-King (The Little Mermaid), Tyriq Withers (Atlanta), Sarah Pidgeon (Tiny Beautiful Things), Billy Campbell (The Rocketeer), model / musician Gabbriette Bechtel (making her feature film acting debut), Austin Nichols (The Day After Tomorrow), Lola Tung (The Summer I Turned Pretty), and Nicholas Alexander Chavez (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menéndez Story).

The Dread Lobster menu includes: – Fisherman’s Catch Cheddar-Baked Lobster Roll: A terrifyingly delicious spin on the classic lobster roll. Warm cheddar-baked buns are stuffed with fresh lemon-herb lobster salad, seasoned with an Old Bay spice blend, and finished with a Cheddar Bay Biscuit® inspired crumble and crispy shallots. – Croaker Queen Chips: Hand-slashed Kennebec potatoes, secret-seasoned and fried in small batches. – Crime Lime Summer Soda: A passion fruit and lime soda designed to refresh the palate. One sip and you’ll be hooked.

Are you looking forward to the new I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel, and will you be seeking out the Dread Lobster food truck? Let us know by leaving a comment below.