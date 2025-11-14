Dream Eater: Eli Roth’s The Horror Section found footage film gets a digital release next week

Earlier this year, Roth launched a company called The Horror Section with plans to produce all things horror, including movies, TV shows, games, podcasts, and more. The Horror Section picked up the distribution rights to writer/director Joe Begos’s Jimmy and Stiggs, which they brought to theatres in August, and then the found footage horror film Dream Eater , which reached theatres at the end of October. Now, Fandango is taking pre-orders for the digital release of the film, which will be available to watch as of November 18th.

Written and directed by Jay Drakulic, Mallory Drumm, and Alex Lee Williams, Dream Eater follows Mallory (Drumm), a documentary filmmaker, who heads to a remote cabin in the mountains with her boyfriend Alex (Williams) to document his violent parasomnia. As his condition worsens, Mallory suspects something more sinister may be at play. As the nightmares escalate, so do the scares, right through the final frame.

When The Horror Section acquired the film, Roth provided the following statement: “ I vividly remember every movie that truly terrified me. I remember standing on 25th street in New York City when my friend Kevin Foxe handed me a VHS of a film he had produced, which had just gotten into Sundance, called The Blair Witch Project, and that night I had to sleep with the lights on. I remember watching a screener of Paranormal Activity during the filming of Inglourious Basterds in my apartment in Berlin, and I was so freaked out that I had to give it to Quentin [Tarantino] to traumatize him as well. And then there was Dream Eater, watching this movie alone, in my house, and turning on the lights because it was that scary. It has been so long since I have been truly terrified by a film to such a degree that I had almost forgotten what it felt like. What these three filmmakers have pulled is not just remarkable on a low-budget DIY filmmaking level; they achieve the holy grail of horror, which is to make a movie that absolutely terrifies you. I was so blown away that I sent the film to everyone at The Horror Section, and we all agreed that this is ‘the one.’ I believe Dream Eater will be the scariest film of the year and truly has the potential to break out to be the next Paranormal Activity or The Blair Witch Project. I don’t want to over-describe it; the film speaks for itself. I cannot wait to see this in a dark theater with a packed audience hiding under their seats. “

The filmmaking trio added, “ We were tired of waiting for permission to make our next film, so we put everything on the line and did it ourselves with the help of a small but mighty crew deep in the snowy Laurentian mountains. To now be joining forces with the master of horror himself, Eli Roth, and the incredible team at The Horror Section to bring Dream Eater to audiences worldwide is beyond a dream come true… It’s a nightmare realized – in the best possible way. “

Dream Eater was executive produced and financed by Vortex Media. Will you be watching the digital release of this movie? Let us know by leaving a comment below.