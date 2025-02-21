Kumail Nanjiani and Molly Shannon to get behind the wheel of Bobby Farrelly’s Driver’s Ed road trip comedy

Buckle up, check your mirrors, and don’t forget to use your signals because Kumail Nanjiani (The Eternals, The Big Sick) and Molly Shannon (Saturday Night Live, Superstar, Only Murders in the Building) are getting behind the wheel for Bobby Farrelly‘s new comedy Driver’s Ed. Production for the film shifts into gear in North Carolina in March, with AGC Studios co-producing and financing.

Bobby Farrelly’s (Champions, Dumb and Dumber) upcoming film makes donuts around a group of teens who steal their school’s driver’s ed car to go on a road trip to help a high school senior track down his college freshman girlfriend and win her back. Farrelly directs Driver’s Ed from a script by Thomas Moffett (Shrink, An Actor Prepares).

Kumail Nanjiani recently played Nadeem in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire and had a recurring role as Rudy Thurber on Only Murders in the Building, the unstoppable comedy series starring Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez. He’s also joining the cast of Rian Johnson’s Poker Face Season 2, which will star Natasha Lyonne, Giancarlo Esposito, Cynthia Erivo, Katie Holmes, Gaby Hoffman, Nathrine Narducci, Sherry Cola, Kevin Corrigan, and Ben Marshall. Nanjini also plays a mysterious role in the next big thing from Naughty Dog, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, an action-adventure video game from The Last of Us makers and the Uncharted series.

Molly Shannon also appears in episodes of Only Murders in the Building as Bev Melon. She is in post-production on two projects, including Peter Farrelly’s sports comedy Balls Up and Brett Haley’s People We Meet on Vacation.

Peter Farrelly directs Balls Up from a screenplay by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. It stars Mark Wahlberg, Paul Walter Hauser, and Benjamin Bratt and revolves around two fired marketing executives attending a soccer match, leading to drunken antics that make them fugitives hunted across the country. Meanwhile, People We Meet on Vacation follows Alex and Poppy; she wants to explore the world, and he prefers to stay home with a book, but they are the best of friends. They live far apart, but every summer, for a decade, they have taken one week of vacation together. The film stars Lukas Cage, Sarah Catherine Hook, Alan Ruck, Jameela Jamil, and more.

