Drop: Blumhouse, Platinum Dunes, & Christopher Landon thriller unveils a teaser poster and story details

Freaky and Happy Death Day director Christopher Landon was supposed to be heading into production on Scream 7 – but that project turned out to be so troubled, he had to activate his ejector seat and get out of there. While he has since been replaced on Scream 7 by Kevin Williamson, he has been busy lining up other genre projects, signing on to direct the werewolf thriller Big Bad and the “fast-paced thriller” Drop . Coming our way from Blumhouse and Platinum Dunes, the production company team that has previously brought us the Purge franchise, Drop moved forward first, and is so far along that a teaser trailer was even show at the New York Comic Con over the weekend! That trailer hasn’t made its way online yet, but a teaser poster has, along with some story details. Here’s the poster:

Written by Jillian Jacobs and Chris Roach, a writing duo that has previously worked with Blumhouse on the horror projects Truth or Dare and Fantasy Island, Drop centers on (according to The Hollywood Reporter) a single mother who receives disturbing AirDrop messages from an anonymous and malicious entity threatening the safety of her son and babysitter at home. The anonymous party threatens Fahy’s character to kill her date, or else. The movie unfolds over a single night and happens in real time.

Meghann Fahy (pictured above in The Perfect Couple) stars as the single mother and is joined in the cast by Violett Beane (The Flash), Brandon Sklenar (1923), Jeffery Self (The Horror of Dolores Roach), Gabrielle Ryan (Power Book IV: Force), and newcomer Jacob Robinson, who has a large following on his parent-run Tik Tok account.

Landon and Fahy were in attendance to discuss Drop at NYCC, and Landon revealed the inspiration behind the film: “ Our producers were at dinner and started getting AirDrops from someone in the room and spent the whole night trying to figure out who it was. I think it’s a good cautionary tale. The movie touches on the idea that we live in an age where being harassed and being attacked by someone you can’t see, that’s a part of everyone’s lives. “

Fahy said, “ This is my first time doing a film in this genre, so I was very scared. Chris [Landon] was an incredible leader. He was able to explain everything to me in a way that was useful. The rest, I was winging it. I trusted him and the script and thought that was the best way to go about it. A lot of the stunts in the movie was my first time doing that. It was so fun. “

Blumhouse founder Jason Blum is producing Drop alongside Platinum Dunes’ Michael Bay, Bradley Fuller, and Cameron Fuller, with Cameron being acknowledged as the person who brought the Jacobs / Roach script to Platinum Dunes in the first place. Sam Lerner serves as executive producer. The film is set up at Universal.

Landon has a lot of experience working with Blumhouse, as the company was not only behind his films Freaky, Happy Death Day, and Happy Death Day 2U, but he wrote and directed Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones for them and wrote Paranormal Activity 2, Paranormal Activity 3, Paranormal Activity 4, and Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin for the company. I really enjoyed Freaky, the Happy Death Day movies, and Landon’s film Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse, so I’m glad to see him get something else together so quickly after Scream 7 crumbled around him.

