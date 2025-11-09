Movie News

Dwayne Johnson says he was on Tim Burton’s shortlist to play Willy Wonka in his Charlie and the Chocolate Factory remake

Posted 5 hours ago

Do you smell what the Candyman is cooking? According to Dwayne Johnson, Tim Burton almost cast him as Willy Wonka in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. What? Yeah, I’m as shocked as you are, trust me. It’s challenging to think of anyone other than Gene Wilder playing the iconic Candyman, regardless of Johnny Depp and Timothée Chalamet already doing so. Could you imagine Dwayne Johnson, circa 2005, strapping on a curly wig and going full Mad Hatter in the depths of a sugar rush for the legendary role? Even picturing it in my head sends shivers down my spine.

Dwayne Johnson spoke about when Tim Burton had him on the shortlist to play the famous chocolate factory owner in an Instagram post. While watching the original 1971 classic with his kids, Johnson revealed:

“This morning I introduced our babies to one of my all-time fav films – Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory. They loved it and now fully expect me to deliver a room full of chocolate and candy. That’ll be my next project 🤣

Some cool history – back in the early 2000’s, iconic director, Tim Burton had considered me to play Willy Wonka is his remake, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

I remember thinking “HOLY SHIT, IM IN” 🎶 😳🙋🏽‍♂️

But that was many years ago when I was just starting out in Hollywood with no foundation of global box office strength or any real acting experience to even pull it off. The role, of course went to Johnny Depp, who at that time was the biggest star in the world. The rest was history.

And down the road I went. The fact that Tim even considered me (albeit I’m sure he considered for all of 7 seconds:) sure meant a helluva lot to me as I was just breaking in to the business with no idea what the future had in store. I’ll always raise a glass 🥃 to the dreams that don’t come true, because sometimes they’re the best thing that never happened.” #BigBrownBaldTattooedWonka

What do you think about Dwayne Johnson possibly playing Willy Wonka in Tim Burton’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory? Would he have been a better choice than Johnny Depp? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

