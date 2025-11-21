Eddie Murphy to receive the 51st AFI Life Achievement Award

The American Film Institute (AFI) Board of Trustees is set to give the 51st AFI Life Achievement Award to Eddie Murphy for his outstanding accomplishments in film and beyond. The ceremony takes place at the organizaton’s Gala Tribute at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on April 18, 2026.

“Eddie Murphy is an American icon,” said Kathleen Kennedy, Chair of the AFI Board of Trustees. “A trailblazing force in the art forms of film, television and stand-up comedy, his versatility knows no bounds. Across five decades, his enduring impact on our culture has inspired artists and audiences alike, and AFI is proud to honor him with the 51st AFI Life Achievement Award.”

Murphy joins an elite group of recipients since 2013, including Francis Ford Coppola (honored earlier last year), Nicole Kidman, Julie Andrews, Denzel Washington, George Clooney, Diane Keaton, John Williams, Steve Martin, Jane Fonda, and Mel Brooks. Other distinguished honorees include, but aren’t limited to, James Cagney, Orson Welles, Frank Capra, Steven Spielberg, Clint Eastwood, Martin Scorsese, George Lucas, Jack Lemmon, among many more.

Throughout his storied career, Eddie Murphy has starred in some of Hollywood’s most memorable comedies, including Trading Places, Coming to America, The Nutty Professor, Shrek, and, of course, the Beverly Hills Cop franchise. He was one of the youngest cast members of Saturday Night Live, and starred in such films as The Golden Child, Harlem Nights, 48 Hours, Boomerang, The Distinguished Gentleman, Bowfinger, Dreamgirls, Dolemite Is My Name, and more.

He’s currently reprising his role as Donkey for Shrek 5 alongside returning cast members Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz, and newcomer to the franchise, Zendaya. He’s also partnering with Happy Gilmore 2 director Kyle Newacheck for Playas Ball, which Deadline says is an action comedy about the undead. Finally, Murphy will play Inspector Clouseau in a reimagining of The Pink Panther, directed by Sonic the Hedgehog franchise director Jeff Fowler.

What do you think about Eddie Murphy receiving the AFI’s Lifetime Achievement Award? What are your favorite Eddie Murphy films? My personal favorites are Trading Places and Coming to America, which are endlessly quotable and hilarious. Congratulations, Mr. Murphy!