Edgar Wright’s The Running Man Is Great (And Quite Different From The Book)

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s The Running Man is more of an 80s action film than anything resembling the book by Stephen King. It’s much smaller in scale, with Arnie’s Ben Richards competing in a smaller arena, and going against Hunters who are chosen by the studio audience. Despite being a massive Arnie fan, it’s certainly not a favorite for me, so I’d really been looking forward to the remake. I read the book over the summer and was blown away at how much fun (and dark) the actual story was. The idea of this game being open to the entire country made it all so much more tense and harrowing. And with Edgar Wright being one of my favorite directors, I was beyond excited for the new film.

While Chris Bumbray was fairly lukewarm on the film, I was absolutely blown away by it. So let’s get into some of the SPOILERS of The Running Man, what they changed from book to film, and what worked so well with it.

First, I have to acknowledge that Glen Powell has become a very polarizing individual. There are a lot of people who simply do not like the guy, so he’s going to be a hurdle for some. Thankfully, I’ve been a fan of his since his Chad Radwell on Scream Queens, so I wouldn’t put myself in that camp. Powell’s Ben Richards is one angry son of a bitch. The book puts more focus on how smart Richards is, there’s less focus on his brains, and more about how his anger focuses him. The world isn’t fair, and he’s pissed about it. Powell is great in this role and sells it well. I wish we could have gotten a little more of his intellectual side, but what’s there still works.

Michael Cera is a true standout and one of the best parts of the entire film. In the novel, Elton isn’t nearly over the top, and the changes to his character really work as his essence is still the same. Instead of having his mom simply call the Network and report Richards, it’s Elton himself who hits the button to light the fuse on the whole thing. He wants revenge for his dad, another victim of this corrupt system. And shoutout for having him appear in Derry, Maine (the location mentioned in several King stories, most notably IT). Pennywise wouldn’t know what the hell to make of Elton.

One of my favorite performances/characters is Josh Brolin as Dan Killian. Brolin excels in roles like this, as he’s really able to lay it on thick. There’s a pompousness to Killian that just makes his downfall all the more satisfying. And those teeth. Dear god, have you ever wanted to punch someone in the face so much? He’s the perfect antagonist. It almost works in contrast to Colman Domingo’s Bobby T, who is the very selfish voice of the propaganda machine. He has a nice little arc, even if it’s more because he sees what’s to come versus actually growing a conscience.

I’m sure most people saw that Schwarzenegger himself is on the $100 bill in the film, one of my favorite gags were the last names on display at the Games facility being those of actors who have appeared in various King adaptations throughout the years. It’s a fun moment, and I can’t wait to pause it and look through who got a mention when the film eventually releases in a few months.

The biggest change is the ending of the film. In the book, Richards’ family is killed, and since he has nothing else to live for, he flies the plane into the building that Killian is in, specifically hitting his floor and killing them both in the process. We get a much happier ending of Ben escaping from an evacuation apparatus in the plane, and goes and sees his wife and child, who are actually alive. He then comes to the studio for the next season of The Running Man and shoots Dan Killian in the face. It’s very satisfying and avoids leaving the film on a sour note that the book does.

While this isn’t a traditional review, if I had to rate it, I’d give it an 8/10 because I had such a fun time with it. I love a dystopian story, and this one is so damn satisfying. It doesn’t feel like the typical Edgar Wright film, and that’s okay. It really tries to represent the world that’s established in the book, and I think it does a great job of it. There’s just enough satire, while leaving enough of a grounded world, that it leaves an impact.

