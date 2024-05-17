Eight Eyes: horror film from Vinegar Syndrome and the Last Drive-In team acquired by Shudder

The horror film Eight Eyes, from the home video company Vinegar Syndrome and the makers of The Last Drive-In, is coming to Shudder

Last year, we learned that the home video distribution company Vinegar Syndrome is getting into making original productions, teaming up with the production company Not the Funeral Home, which brings the world the Shudder streaming series The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs, on the first of their Vinegar Syndrome Originals. That film is called Eight Eyes – and given the working relationship Not the Funeral Home has with Shudder, it’s no surprise to hear (via Screen Daily) that Shudder has picked up the North American streaming rights. A release date has not yet been announced, as the deal just happened.

Directed by The Last Drive-In director Austin Jennings, who also wrote the screenplay with Matthew Frink, Eight Eyes has the following synopsis: A mysterious local crashes a couple’s vacation through the former Yugoslavia, pulling them deeper into his web of psychic rituals.

Emily Sweet (V/H/S/99), Bradford Thomas (the upcoming Cannibal Mukbang), and Bruno Veljanovski (Subspecies V: Bloodrise) star.

The Last Drive-In producers Justin A. Martell and Matt Manjourides produced the film with Milos Djukelic.

The official website for Eight Eyes provides the following information: “ Photographed entirely on location in Serbia and Macedonia and on 16mm Kodak film, Eight Eyes draws from European genre cinema and American horror films of the 70s to create a nightmarish tableau of nostalgia twisted into berserk, new shapes. Set among the ruins of the former Yugoslavia, Eight Eyes was developed with significant contributions from the film’s local cast and crew to ensure an authentic portrayal of the cultural environment in which it is set – one rarely been documented on film. “

Given that the movie comes from the team behind The Last Drive-In and it will be streaming on Shudder, it’s probably safe to assume that we’ll be seeing Joe Bob Briggs host it at some point down the line. Their The Last Drive-In work is enough to guarantee that I’ll be supporting anything else Not the Funeral Home decides to make.

Does Eight Eyes sound interesting to you, and are you glad to hear that it will be available on Shudder? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.