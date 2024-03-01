Riddle of Fire trailer takes you on a dark fairy tale through the woods

Weston Razooli writes and directs a neo-fairy tale about a simple trek to buy ingredients for a pie and the adventures encountered along the way.

Yellow Veil Pictures and Vinegar Syndrome have released the hypnotic and beautifully meditative trailer for Riddle of Fire, a movie that was included in the lineup at last year’s Fantastic Fest and Midnight Madness at TIFF. The trailer plays like a fever dream as writer and director Weston Razooli takes you on a unique journey through the eyes of children as they make their way through the forest and encounter many threatening figures, which plays out like a dark fairy tale.

The official synopsis reads,
“This neo-fairytale set in Wyoming, USA follows three mischievous children as they embark on an odyssey when their mother asks them to run an errand. On the hunt to obtain her favourite blueberry pie, the children are kidnapped by poachers, battle a witch, outwit a huntsman, befriend a fairy, and bond together to become best friends forever.”

Skyler Peters, Phoebe Ferro, Charlie Stover and Lorelei Mote are the four leads who play Jodie, Alice, Hazel and Petal. The cast also includes Lio Tipton, Charles Halford, Andrea Browne, Rachel Browne, Weston Razooli, Austin Archer, Danielle Hoetmer and Chuck Mara. The film is produced by Sohrab Mirmont, Weston Razooli, Lio Tipton and David Atrakchi. Jay Van Hoy, Sophie Meister, Marlowe Griffin, Lyddon Brendan, Griffin Lyddon, David Wiener,
Kate Wiener and Donna Grunich are the executive producers on the film.

The director made a statement on the film that reads, Riddle of Fire is a neo-fairytale adventure comedy from the point of view of four picaresque bandit children: A 16mm witches’ brew of Grimm’s fairytales, Criterion Saturday matinees, Romantic poetry, British folklore, neo-westerns, gasoline, and paintball guns set in the American West. Through this lens, Riddle of Fire explores how children manage living in fractured households by creating their own worlds, morals, and mythical friendships. Also intended to be a spiritual refuge in a film, Riddle of Fire is a world of pure adventure, summer in the mountains, magic and love – a fairytale for today.”

Source: Yellow Veil Pictures
