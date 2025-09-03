Elijah Wood has amazing response to LOTR fan during Reddit AMA

Elijah Wood participated in his latest Reddit AMA this past week, fielding questions on his director dream list, his favorite pizza topics and, of course, The Lord of the Rings. And it’s that topic that garnered some of the most attention, with Wood recognizing not only a fan who shared his personal connection to the movies but also the true power of cinema.

Reddit user mrheh didn’t use his post to ask Elijah Wood anything, but rather write, “Thanks for lord of the rings dude, it’s gotten me through some sad times.” Responding to the user, Wood wrote, “For the part I played amongst thousands who made it, you’re so welcome. Honestly, one of my favorite aspects of having got to be a part of the making of the films is the way they connect with people and continue to. I love that they have provided a comfort for you in sad times; a true, beautiful power of art and the way these characters and the stories resonate with people both from the books and then the films. We get to hear so many stories of connection and love and that continues to be an ever-expanding gift from having played a part in these films, so thank you too.”

We know that Elijah Wood is one of the most passionate movie lovers out there (not to mention one of Hollywood’s nicest and most humble), but his comments on Reddit are on another level, serving as a perfectly touching perspective on one of the many reasons why we all love film. Sure, we want to be entertained, but think about those that go beyond that, those films that truly help us through the tough times, giving us hope and smiles in ways that are difficult to define. And how can you not love Elijah Wood even more after words like that?

Elijah Wood can next be seen in The Toxic Avenger, where he did in fact wear a wig…

