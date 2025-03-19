An alien abduction leads to interstellar shenanigans and an unforgettable friendship in Pixar’s latest Elio trailer

The latest Elio trailer beams audiences up for family-friendly fun among the stars with an unforgettable story about an unlikely friendship.

Everyone knows making friends can be challenging, primarily if your interests reside outside the norm. In Elio’s case, he daydreams about being abducted by aliens, which is a rare fantasy. Not many people share Elio’s enthusiasm for almond-eyed extraterrestrials and the likelihood of being studied by extra-normal beings looking to make sense of the universe. However, some friends can materialize in the most unlikely places, and Elio’s best friend is out of this world, figuratively and literally. Today, Pixar is thrilled to present the latest trailer for Elio, an interstellar animated adventure about mistaken identity, friendship, and acceptance.

Here’s the official synopsis for Elio courtesy of Disney and Pixar:

This summer, moviegoers will meet Elio (voiced by Yonas Kibreab), an 11-year-old whose biggest wish is to get abducted by aliens, as well as his Aunt Olga (voiced by recent Academy Award winner Zoe Saldaña) and Glordon (voiced by Remy Edgerly), Elio’s unexpected first friend who happens to be an alien. In this big-screen adventure, Elio will travel millions of miles across the universe, encountering a host of out-of-this-world creatures who just might help him figure out exactly where he belongs. Disney and Pixar’s Elio opens only in theaters on June 20, 2025.

For centuries, people have called out to the universe looking for answers—in Disney and Pixar’s all-new feature film “Elio,” the universe calls back! The cosmic misadventure introduces Elio, a space fanatic with an active imagination and a huge alien obsession. So, when he’s beamed up to the Communiverse, an interplanetary organization with representatives from galaxies far and wide, Elio’s all in for the epic undertaking. Mistakenly identified as Earth’s leader, Elio must form new bonds with eccentric alien lifeforms, navigate a crisis of intergalactic proportions, and somehow discover who and where he is truly meant to be.

Madeline Sharafian (Turning Red, Coco), Domee Shi (Bao, Lightyear), and Adrian Molina (Coco, Turning Red) direct Elio from a script by Molina. Mary Alice Drumm produces with Brad Garrett as Lord Grigon, Jameela Jamil as Ambassador Questa, and Shirley Henderson as OOOOO.

Disney and Pixar’s latest Elio trailer takes audiences beyond the limits of imagination and into the cosmos where strange and fascinating creatures await. The new footage introduces us to previously unseen footage as Elio befriends Glordon, a carefree alien looking to escape the pressures of becoming the pilot of an alien war machine. As Elio and Glordon attempt to bridge the gap between aliens and humankind, they discover an unlikely friendship that remains strong even from across the universe.

In addition to the latest Elio trailer, Disney and Pixar debuted a new poster for the film. You can check it out below, and don’t forget to see Elio in theaters on June 20, 2025!