Elizabeth Olsen is open to returning to the MCU to play Scarlet Witch again if they use her well

After the consecutive years of working on Marvel projects, Elizabeth Olsen recently talked about finding other projects that she can explore outside of the superhero realm. She stated, “I don’t want… it’s not that I don’t want to be associated as just this character. But I really feel like I need to be building other parts back up for balance. I so much want to do films right now. And I hope some of them come together in the way I feel like they can. But yeah, that’s something that I need. I just need other characters in my life. There’s no longevity in one character.”

In her post-MCU career, Olsen has starred in HBO’s limited series Love & Death, she has the Netflix drama His Three Daughters coming out, as well as roles in films like Love Child and the rom-com, Eternity. Although its understandable she’s ready to move on and not be tied to a single character, Olsen isn’t completely counting out a return to the MCU. According to Collider, the actress recently spoke on FM104 about being open to revisiting Wanda. She stated,

It’s a character that I love going back to when there’s a way to use her well, and I think I have been lucky that when I started I was used well. I think people didn’t know what to do with me for a second there… if there’s a good way to use her I’m always happy to come back.”

While Olsen is expanding to other projects now, she credits WandaVision as being a career move that no one thought she’d make. She explained in Harper’s Bazaar, “My career curveball was Wandavision. No one forced me to do that! I have made a choice to continue on with Marvel, and they’ve made a choice to continue on with me. I was really scared about doing a Marvel project for TV, because these are otherworldly, larger-than-life characters that are seen in films, and I didn’t know if it would still work on a television at home. But I had confidence in the format because the storytelling really honoured the TV medium.”