Emile Hirsch says Speed Racer is infinitely better than The Matrix

Speed Racer star Emile Hirsch says the 2008 movie is far superior to another Wachowski movie, The Matrix. But is he right?

There’s no denying that 2008’s Speed Racer has developed a faithful cult following in the 15+ years since its release. And as far as the Wachowskis filmography does, it’s definitely one of the most mind blowing — visually speaking, at least. But does it rank up there with The Matrix? According to Speed Racer himself, Emile Hirsch, it’s not even a close contest – and you know which one he’s favoring.

Emile Hirsch took to social media this week to heap just about the highest praise he could on his movie, writing, “Just look up “why Speed Racer is a masterpiece” on YouTube and there’s like a thousand videos. A thousand articles written as well. Can we finally just declare that Speed Racer > The Matrix?”

Look, it’s great that Speed Racer found its audience years after it was a box office disaster, but saying it’s better than The Matrix — one of the most influential movies of the last quarter-century — is something you really have to go out of your way (like Neo dodging a bullet-level bending) to believe. Or is it…?

Speed Racer and The Matrix definitely have different audiences, but if you were ranking the movies in the Wachowski siblings’ oeuvre, there is truly something to consider with the former. It might take a certain frame of mind to get the full effect but it is a true feast for the eyes, a stunning reference for just how intense and even invasive the use of color can be for moviegoers. Backed by some fantastic racing sequences and there is a case for Speed Racer ranking at the top. For some behind-the-scenes stories and more on the movie’s growing legacy, be sure to check out our episode of “WTF Happened to This Movie?!” on Speed Racer.

I’m not going to pick a horse – or any Mach variation – in this race because both movies have their strong suits. But we do want to hear your pick. So where would you rank Speed Racer on the list of best Wachowski movies? Does it place higher than The Matrix? Let us know in the comments below!