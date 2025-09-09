Lice image gives the first look at Emile Hirsch, Justin Long horror comedy

Justin Long (Barbarian, Tusk) tends to stay busy working in the horror genre, as is evident from the fact that we have news on not just one but two Justin Long horror projects today! We just shared the trailer for the survival thriller Coyotes, which stars Long and his real-life wife Kate Bosworth, and now the first image from the horror comedy Lice has dropped online, giving us the first look at a film that Long stars in alongside Emile Hirsch (Into the Wild, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Kevin Connolly (Entourage, The Notebook), and Annamarie Kasper (Good Trouble, Side Quest). Long didn’t make it into this first image, but it does feature the characters played by Hirsch and Kasper, and can be seen at the bottom of this article.

Cinematographer Jonathan Bensimon makes his feature directorial debut with Lice, working from a screenplay by Anthony Musella and Lizze Gordon. Filming recently took place in Canada, and now the movie is making its way through post-production. Here’s the synopsis: A gruesome death. A sealed-off high school. Something crawling beneath the skin. When a student’s terrifying breakdown shocks a classroom, an almost invisible parasite spreads through the halls, instantly twisting teens into maniacs. Locked inside with no escape, students and staff spiral into violence and hysteria. Amid the chaos, Principal Van (Justin Long) struggles to maintain control, drowning his anxiety in alcohol before losing his grip on reality – and his head. Burned-out science teacher Mr. Shanker (Emile Hirsch) steps up as the only adult trying to make sense of the madness, uncovering traces of a government experiment gone wrong. Outside the quarantined halls, Detective Sikorski (Kevin Connolly) races to contain the outbreak before it consumes the entire town. The real horror isn’t what’s under your skin – it’s what it makes you do.

In addition to acting in the film, Kevin Connolly is also producing it, alongside Jeremy Alter and Gary Goldman, under Connolly’s ActionPark Productions banner. Highland Film Group is handling the international distribution sales, and happens to be the source for the newly unveiled image.

