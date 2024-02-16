Prey trailer: Ryan Phillippe, Emile Hirsch, Mena Suvari are hunted by maneaters

A trailer for Prey has just arrived online – and no, we’re not talking about that Predator movie that was just released a while back. This is a new movie called Prey, which Vertical will be giving a theatrical and VOD release on March 15th. It seems kind of soon to be sending another movie called Prey out into the world, but clearly Vertical disagrees. Ryan Phillippe (Shooter), Emile Hirsch (The Autopsy of Jane Doe), and Mena Suvari (American Beauty) star in this “nature run amok” survival thriller, and you can check out the trailer in the embed above. A poster for the film can be seen at the bottom of this article.

Written and directed by Mukunda Michael Dewil, who previously worked with Phillippe on the 2022 thriller Collide and with Hirsch on the 2022 thriller The Immaculate Room, Prey has the following synopsis: After an extremist militant group threatens their lives, a young couple (Ryan Phillippe and Mena Suvari) is forced to flee their Christian missionary post in the Kalahari Desert. After being granted passage aboard a rickety plane, piloted by a corrupt smuggler (Emile Hirsch), their escape to safety is nearly in reach. But when their aircraft loses power and crash lands, they discover a bigger threat awaits them as they find themselves stranded in the middle of an animal preserve populated by maneaters — lions, leopards, and hyenas. Injured, frightened, and being tracked by the extremists, this ragtag group of passengers must fight for survival from both man and beast where only the strong will survive.

Dylan Flashner (Bandit), Tristan Thompson (The Tutor), Michaela Sasner (Aftermath), and Jeremy Tardy (Dear White People) are also in the cast.

Dewil produced Prey alongside Robert Ogden Barnum, Lucas Jarach, and Christian Ackerman. Phillippe and Hirsch serve as executive producers with Nicolas Chartier, Jonathan Deckter, Peter Jarowey, Kristin Harris, Rich Goldberg, Rick Sasner, Luke Daniels, Alan Pao, Andrew Davies Gans, and Gary King.

