Enola Holmes 3 is afoot at Netflix

Now, where to begin? Or should we say, Now, where do we go from here? Enola Holmes 3 has officially been confirmed by Netflix, with the threequel bringing back Millie Bobby Brown, Louis Partridge, Henry Cavill, and more.

While no release date has been set for Enola Holmes 3, Netflix did tease the following plot details: “The latest installment in the adventures of the young detective sees her tackling another mystery, this time on the island nation of Malta. You’ll have to wait and see what brings her there — but once she’s arrived, Enola is flung into a nest of vipers. As the private detective juggles a new case and the next stages of her relationship with Tewkesbury, the game is truly afoot…Adventure chases detective Enola Holmes to Malta, where personal and professional dreams collide in a case more tangled and treacherous than any she has faced before.”

In addition to Millie Bobby Brown reprising Enola Holmes, Louis Partridge returning as friend Tekesbury and Henry Cavill reprising older brother and famed detective Sherlock Holmes, Enola Holmes 3 will also mark the returns of Himesh Patel as Dr. John Watson (after a quick appearance in Enola Holmes 2), Helena Bonham Carter as matriarch Eudoria, and Sharon Duncan-Brewster as the villainous Moriarty (having been introduced as “Mira Troy” in the previous movie). Any newcomers have not been announced just yet. Philip Barantini – better known for his acting, although he showed vision with 2021’s Boiling Point – will direct while Jack Thorne returns as screenwriter.

As we await any more information on Enola Holmes 3, the cast will be keeping quite busy. While Brown recently saw The Electric State fizzle in theaters, Cavill will lead Guy Ritchie’s In the Grey alongside Jake Gyllenhaal and star in the live-action version of Voltron, Partridge has a spot in Noah Baumbach’s Jay Kelly and Patel is currently filming The Odyssey for Christopher Nolan.

