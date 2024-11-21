Enola Holmes 3 holds its magnifying glass on Boiling Point director Philip Barantini with Millie Bobby Brown expected to return

The game is afoot again as Boiling Point director Philip Barantini boards the next installment of Netflix and Legendary’s Enola Holmes franchise. The studios expect Millie Bobby Brown to return for the sleuth-inspired sequel, Enola Holmes 3, but deals have yet to close. If Brown signs on the dotted line, Enola Holmes 3 would become her next feature project after concluding her long-standing role as Eleven on the final season of Stranger Things. In addition to her starring role, Millie Bobby Brown will produce Enola Holmes 3 alongside Bobby Brown through their PCMA Productions.

Based on the YA novel series by Nancy Springer, the first two Enola Holmes movies find a young Enola Holmes following in the footsteps of her older brother, Sherlock Holmes (Henry Cavill). The first film finds Enola unraveling a dangerous conspiracy while searching for her missing mother, while the sequel has Enola looking for a missing girl. The franchise imagines Enola Holmes as a savvy detective-for-hire in a harsh England populated by criminals, kidnappers, and thieves. Enola often teams up with her brother, Sherlock, but in the end, Enola solves the mystery and saves the day.

Plot details for Enola Holmes 3 remain a mystery. However, Deadline says sources close to the project suggest the threequel will be darker and more mature, much like the trajectory of the Harry Potter film series. A darker tone could serve the Enola Holmes franchise well, as Springer’s books lean in a more mature direction with each installment.

Millie Bobby Brown’s next Netflix project is Anthony and Joe Russo’s The Electric State, a dystopian sci-fi epic starring Brown, Chris Pratt, Woody Harrelson, Ke Huy Quan, and more. The story focuses on an orphaned teenager who traverses the American West with a sweet but mysterious robot and an eccentric drifter in search of her younger brother.

Philip Barantini’s next project, the TV mini-series Adolescence, hails from Netflix. The four-episode crime drama depicts what happens when a family’s world turns upside down after 13-year-old Jamie Miller is arrested for murdering a schoolmate. The charges against their son force them to confront every parent’s worst nightmare.

Are you a fan of Netflix and Legendary’s Enola Holmes series? I’ve read all the books with my niece and look forward to seeing Barantini’s take on the character, especially if they choose a darker tone for the sequel.