Elizabeth Olsen must choose who to spend the afterlife with in the trailer for Eternity

The studio A24 recently had a rom-com with The Materialists this year. While the company is more known for putting out surreal and intense films, along comes Eternity, which is another rom-com, but with an existential crisis twist. Elizabeth Olsen, Miles Teller and Callum Turner star in a fresh take on the classic love triangle trope. Star Thrower Entertainment partners with A24 for Eternity, which is directed by David Freyne. Freyne previously helmed the 2020 film Dating Amber. Olsen and Teller are also credited in the film as executive producers.

A24 has released the trailer, which finds Miles Teller reuniting with his love, played by Elizabeth Olsen, in the afterlife. Unfortunately, Olsen’s character has a former love who died earlier and has been waiting to reunite with her as well. Now, she must choose who she will spend eternity with. Freyne directs from a screenplay that was written by Pat Cunnane — a script that appeared on the 2022 Black List. A24 is financing and producing the feature along with Oscar-nominated producers Trevor White and Tim White, who have overseen the project under their Star Thrower Entertainment banner, which has been known for producing such films as The Post and King Richard

Meanwhile, Olsen is also set to star in Love Child with Charles Melton, which is the first film to be directed by Todd Solondz in eight years. Love Child follows Misty, a woman stuck in a loveless marriage to a brutish husband. “Junior, her precocious 11-year-old is her only consolation,” reads the description. “When Easy, a handsome vagabond stranger, appears, Junior hatches a plan to get rid of his father so that his mother can marry him instead. But things end up backfiring, so Junior comes up with yet another plan, this one even more devious, and with more disastrous—and unexpected—consequences.” 

As for Teller, he is currently set to be in a fairly high-profile biopic about the King of Pop in Antoine Fuqua’s Michael. Teller will be playing John Branca, Michael Jackson’s powerhouse attorney and close friend. Teller joins a cast that includes Michael’s real nephew, Jaafar Jackson, in the monumental task of portraying Michael, Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson, Nia Long as Katherine Jackson and Juliano Krue Valdi as Michael at a younger age.

