Extraction: Netflix greenlights spin-off series with Omar Sy

While Netflix’s planned Gray Man universe has yet to come to fruition, another big piece of IP from the Russo Bros is being expanded in a big way at the streamer. Deadline has just revealed that Netflix has greenlit an all-new spin-off of their hit action franchise, Extraction, which will re-team them with their Lupin star, Omar Sy. The spin-off, which will be a streaming series, as opposed to a film, will follow Sy as “a mercenary as he navigates a dangerous mission to rescue hostages in Libya. Trapped between warring factions and ruthless killers, the series delves into the emotional struggles of conflicted and flawed characters, each facing trauma, betrayal, and life-or-death choices.”

The series is set to be produced by Joe and Anthony Russo’s AGBO, with former Walking Dead EP Glen Mazzara as the showrunner. Sy’s Lupin has proven to be a major hit for the streaming service; parts 1 and 2 of the series currently sit at number 4 and 7 on their list of most popular non-English language series ever. On the movie side, both Extraction movies were on the 10 most popular list, only to recently get bumped by the success of Carry-On, which booted Extraction 2 from tenth place. The original Extraction, which was directed by Sam Hargrave and starred Chris Hemsworth, was based on the graphic novel, Ciudad by Ande Parks.

The series, which will likely be filmed in English, seems like a no-brainer, with Sy, an internationally popular leading man. He’s a household name in France, thanks to movies like Intouchables, while he also recently headlined Peacock’s remake of John Woo’s The Killer and stars opposite Kerry Washington in Joe Carnahan’s upcoming action flick, Shadow Force.

