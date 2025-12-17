Netflix offers a first look at Omar Sy in Mercenary: An Extraction Series

Netflix’s Extraction expansion

Chris Hemsworth and Sam Hargrave returned with Extraction 2 back in 2023. Tyler Rake is back after barely surviving his grievous wounds from his mission in Dhaka, Bangladesh, and his team is ready to take on their next mission. The sequel amps up the action, with Hemsworth delivering a bone-shattering performance as the one-person army with his eye on the prize. Netflix has since announced a spin-off in the world of the Extraction movies with a new series starring Omar Sy. Mercenary: An Extraction Series recently wrapped filming in Ireland and is resuming production in Morocco.

First Look

You can now get a first look at the show as Netflix releases a new production photo while revealing a bunch of new details. Sy will be joined in the cast by Boyd Holbrook, Natalie Dormer, Waleed Zuaiter, Ed Speleers, Sacha Dhawan, Ross McCall, Pip Torrens, Sam Woolf, Michael Zananiri, Riyad Sliman, Muhannad Ben Amor, Aaron Heffernan, Jojo Macari, Theo Ogundipe and Emma Appleton. The official synopsis reads, “In this action-packed thriller, a mercenary (Omar Sy) embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue hostages in Libya. Trapped between warring factions and ruthless killers, he must navigate life-or-death choices while confronting deep emotional wounds. The series explores the trauma, betrayal, and moral conflicts of characters pushed to the edge.”

MERCENARY: AN EXTRACTION SERIES. Omar Sy as Diallo behind the scenes of Episode 105 of Mercenary: An Extraction Series. Cr. Patrick Redmond/Netflix © 2025

What do we know about the show?

The series will feature eight episodes. Glen Mazzara (The Shield, The Walking Dead) is the showrunner, creator and executive producer on the series. Executive producers include Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot, Scott Nemes, and Chris Castaldi for AGBO, Sam Hargrave, Eric Gitter, and Peter Schwerin. Directors Louise Hooper and Tim Southam executive produce their respective episodes. Louise Hooper (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, The Sandman) and Tim Southam (Foundation, One Piece) will each direct half of the series’ 8 episodes. Mazzara told Netflix, “I’m a very lucky man. Omar is a huge talent. Joe, Anthony, and Angela have welcomed me into the AGBO family. The team at Netflix is truly the best I’ve ever worked with. Very lucky indeed.”

Russo-Otstot also stated, “AGBO is grateful to collaborate once again with our partners at Netflix, this time to expand the Extraction universe into a new medium. We were inspired to tell more stories in this global franchise, further exploring heroic yet flawed mercenaries who illuminate universal themes. Glen Mazzara truly excels at sophisticated and nuanced explorations in the genre series space, and we are thrilled to have the exceptional talents of Omar Sy at the center of our action-packed, multi-narrative mission.”

The Extraction franchise is also set to expand to South Korea with the new action thriller film TYGO, starring Don Lee, Lee Jin-uk, and BLACKPINK’s Lalisa ‘LISA’ Manobal.

