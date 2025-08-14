Boyd Holbrook gets strapped for Netflix’s Extraction series with Lupin’s Omar Sy

One of the best actors to play bad guys across a variety of films, Boyd Holbrook (Logan, A Complete Unknown, The Bikeriders), will join Omar Sy (Lupin, Jurassic World: Dominion, Shadow Force) for Netflix‘s upcoming action thriller series Extraction. Before you ask, yes, the series takes place in the action-packed world established in the Extraction films, starring Chris Hemsworth.

Netflix’s Extraction TV series finds Glen Mazzara acting as the project’s showrunner, writer, and executive producer, with Joe Russo and Anthony Russo’s AGBO executive producing. The 8-episode series follows a mercenary (Omar Sy) who embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue hostages in Libya. Trapped between warring factions and ruthless killers, he must navigate life-or-death choices while confronting deep emotional wounds. Extraction explores the trauma, betrayal, and moral conflicts of characters pushed to the edge.

Boyd Holbrook plays David Ibarra, the team leader of Extraction, in a regular role in the series. The original Extraction, directed by Sam Hargraves, hit Netflix in 2020. The brutal action thriller stars Chris Hemsworth as Tyler Rake, a fearless black market mercenary, who embarks on the most deadly extraction of his career when he’s enlisted to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord.

Hemsworth and Hargraves returned in 2023 with Extraction 2. Tyler Rake is back after barely surviving his grievous wounds from his mission in Dhaka, Bangladesh, and his team is ready to take on their next mission. The sequel amps up the action, with Hemsworth delivering a bone-shattering performance as the one-person army with his eye on the prize.

Holbrook most recently played The Corinthian in Netflix’s The Sandman and Johnny Cash in James Mangold’s A Complete Unknown. He recently completed work on Atonement, directed and written by Reed Van Dyk (Interior, DeKalb Elementary). Holbrook plays Lou D’Alessandro in Atonement opposite Kenneth Branagh as Michael Reid and Hiam Abbass as Mariam Khachaturian.

Are you an Extraction fan? Do you think the Extraction series, starring Omar Sy and Boyd Holbrook, can match the quality of Hargraves’ films? Who would you add to the cast to make this promising project better? Let us know in the comments section below.