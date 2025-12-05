Tygo: Extraction franchise expands to South Korea with spin-off film starring Don Lee, Lee Jin-uk, and Lisa from Blackpink

In recent years, the Russo Brothers have been working on building a Netflix franchise out of the ideas presented in the graphic novel Ciudad, which they crafted with Ande Parks. We’ve gotten two cool action flicks starring Chris Hemsworth, Extraction and Extraction 2, out of this endeavor so far – and while we wait for Extraction 3 to come along, the franchise is expanding beyond the adventures of Hemsworth’s character, Tyler Rake. Lupin star Omar Sy has the lead role in an Extraction TV series (which was announced under the title Mercenary), and now Netflix has revealed that we’ll be getting a South Korean addition to the franchise in the form of a spin-off film called Tygo .

Story and Cast

Don Lee (The Roundup franchise, Marvel’s Eternals, Train to Busan), Lee Jin-uk (Squid Game, Sweet Home), and Lisa of the girl group Blackpink (who appeared in The White Lotus season 3, where she was credited as Lalisa Manobal) are set to star in Tygo, which shares its name with a former child soldier turned mercenary who gets revenge on Korea’s underworld after a mission gone wrong.

Honestly, I’m not familiar with Lee Jin-uk or Lisa, but Train to Busan showed me that Don Lee can be a total badass, so I’m glad to hear he’s going to star in a movie set in the world of Extraction.

Tygo is being produced by Big Punch Pictures and AGBO, with co-production by Nova Film and B&C Content.

Quotes

Angela Russo-Otstot, producer and chief creative officer of AGBO, provided the following statement: “ We’re thrilled to explore the world of Extraction through a South Korean lens, teaming up with legendary action star Don Lee and visionary director Lee Sang-yong, whose dynamic choreography exemplifies the world-class craft of Korean cinema. ” Don Lee added, “ Tygo brings a distinctly Korean identity into the global Extraction universe. We can’t wait to unleash its explosive energy on audiences worldwide. ” Lee Jin-uk had this to say: “ As a fan of the Extraction franchise, it’s a great honor for me to join this universe. ” And Lisa said, “ I’m so honored to be a part of this project and grateful for the opportunity to work alongside such incredible actors. Being in an action film has always been a dream of mine, and for my first movie role to be in such an exciting action film is a dream come true. “

Lee Sang-yong previously directed 4th Period Mystery, The Roundup, and The Roundup: No Way Out, two of those being Don Lee action films.

