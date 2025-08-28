Extraction: May Calamawy, Ed Speleers & more join the spinoff series

The Extraction TV series is assembling its cast, with several more actors set to join Omar Sy (Lupin), Boyd Holbrook (A Complete Unknown), and Natalie Dormer (Game of Thrones). Deadline reports that May Calamawy (The Mummy) and Waleed Zuaiter (Gangs of London) have signed on as series regulars, and Ed Speleers (Star Trek: Picard) is joining as a recurring guest star.

The Netflix series is set in the same world as the action movie franchise starring Chris Hemsworth. The 8-episode first season follows “ a mercenary (Sy) who embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue hostages in Libya. Trapped between warring factions and ruthless killers, he must navigate life-or-death choices while confronting deep emotional wounds. Extraction explores the trauma, betrayal, and moral conflicts of characters pushed to the edge. ” The series comes from showrunner, writer, and executive producer Glen Mazzara (The Walking Dead).

Calamawy will play Priscilla Ragab, “ an intelligent and empathetic executive who remains calm while under pressure. ” Zuaiter will play Hamza Najjar, “ a former soldier with a profound desire for justice. ” Speleers will play Alford Gridd, “ an engineer who is described as unpredictable. “

Another Extraction sequel is also in development at Netflix, with Hemsworth and director Sam Hargrave expected to return. Hemsworth has previously teased that he already has an idea of where Extraction 3 can go. “ There is so much room for this franchise to expand and places where it can go, ” Hemsworth said. “ I’m excited about what that next adventure for Tyler Rake could be. We’ll see how this one does. We’ll see how people feel and respond. And if the world is craving another Tyler Rake adventure, I think it’d be something I’d be interested in seeing put up on screen.’ He grins. ‘I have an idea, but I won’t give it away here… “