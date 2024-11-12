Take a look at the cast of James Mangold’s A Complete Unknown in the newly released character posters

New posters have been released that highlight the new characters of James Mangold’s Bob Dylan biopic, which includes Boyd Holbrook as Johnny Cash.

James Mangold’s A Complete Unknown not only explores Bob Dylan’s life, but also the notable people who surrounded him. Names like Joan Baez, Johnny Cash and Pete Seeger are included in the story and Mangold has a cast of actors worth promoting. ScreenRant now reveals on their social media the new character posters for the characters from A Complete Unknown, which includes a new incarnation of Johhny Cash after Mangold already covered his story in Walk the Line with Joaquin Phoenix in the role.

A Complete Unknown, which stars Timothée Chalamet, Edward Norton, Elle Fanning and Monica Barbaro. The film also co-stars Boyd Holbrook, Dan Fogler, Norbert Leo Butz and Scoot McNairy, with the studio also giving it a December 25th wide release. Given how well Chalamet’s Wonka did during the holiday season last year, the studio is likely hoping that lightning will strike twice. The date also gives is peak visibility during award season.

Here’s the official synopsis: “Set in the influential New York music scene of the early 60s, A Complete Unknown follows 19-year-old Minnesota musician Bob Dylan’s (Timothée Chalamet) meteoric rise as a folk singer to concert halls and the top of the charts – his songs and mystique becoming a worldwide sensation – culminating in his groundbreaking electric rock and roll performance at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965.”

James Mangold directs from a screenplay written by him and Jay Cocks, who is known for working with Martin Scorsese on projects such as Gangs of New York and Silence. Producers on the film include Range’s Fred Berger, The Picture Company’s Alex Heineman, Veritas Entertainment Group’s Peter Jaysen, Bob Bookman, Alan Gasmer, Bob Dylan’s longtime representative Jeff Rosen, Chalamet, and Mangold via his Turnpike Films. Michael Bederman, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, and Andrew Rona are on board as executive producers.