Details for A Complete Unknown’s 4K Blu-ray release are revealed

A Complete Unknown has made a big splash with its many accolades and awards nominations. The Bob Dylan biopic has also managed to pick up some of the biggest recognitions in the film industry with Academy Award nominations in Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress and Best Adapted Screenplay. Now the James Mangold film is set to come home with a 4K Blu-ray release set for April 1. Blu-ray.com reports on the announced details for the movie that stars Timothée Chalamet, Elle Fanning, Edward Norton, Monica Barbaro, and Boyd Holbrook.

The description reads,

“New York, 1961. Against the backdrop of a vibrant music scene and tumultuous cultural upheaval, an enigmatic 19-year-old from Minnesota arrives with his guitar and revolutionary talent, destined to change the course of American music. He forges intimate relationships with music icons of Greenwich Village on his meteoric rise, culminating in a groundbreaking and controversial performance that reverberates worldwide. Timothée Chalamet stars and sings as Bob Dylan in James Mangold’s A Complete Unknown, the electric true story behind the rise of one of the most iconic singer-songwriters in history. The film also stars Edward Norton as Pete Seeger, Elle Fanning as Sylvie Russo, Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez, Boyd Holbrook as Johnny Cash and Scoot McNairy as Woody Guthrie.

A Complete Unknown has been nominated for 8 Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Director James Mangold and Best Actor Timothée Chalamet as well as 6 BAFTA Awards including Best Actor Timothée Chalamet, Best Supporting Actor Edward Norton and Best Picture, and 3 Golden Globe Awards® Nominations including Best Actor Timothée Chalamet, Best Supporting Actor Edward Norton and Best Drama Picture. The film also received 4 SAG Awards nominations including for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, and a PGA and WGA Awards nomination. Mangold was nominated for the DGA Awards, his first DGA nod.”

Special Features and Technical Specs: