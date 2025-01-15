Timothée Chalamet rode an e-bike to the premiere of A Complete Unknown… then got a fine

You may have seen pictures of Timothée Chalamet arriving at the London premiere of A Complete Unknown on a bright green e-bike. However, the actor was hit with a £60 fine because he didn’t park it properly. Chalamet told the French talk show Quotidien that he chose to hop on an e-bike instead of taking a car because he wanted to beat the traffic. “ It’s ecological! ” he said.

Chalamet has received rave reviews for his performance as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown. He’s scored nominations for best actor from the Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards, SAG Awards, and BAFTAs. You can pretty much bet that he’ll also be adding an Oscar nomination to that list when they’re finally announced.

Our own Chris Bumbray was a big fan of A Complete Unknown, particularly the performance of the leading man. “ Chalamet is the real deal, ” Bumbray wrote. “ He makes for a perfect Dylan, with him channelling the man’s iconic appearance and voice without ever coming off like he’s doing a caricature. ” Bumbray added that the film is “ thoroughly entertaining and really gives you an appreciation for Dylan’s craft and importance, with the film packed with impressively mounted performances of his most essential songs. A Complete Unknown should do what Walk the Line did: it will expose Dylan’s music to a younger audience, as the film plays well to Dylan aficionados, more casual fans (such as myself) and even those who’ve never heard of him. It’s one of the year’s most entertaining movies, with Mangold’s film so good that I hope he’s got a few Dylan sequels in him, as it truly left me wanting more. ” You can check out the rest of his review right here.