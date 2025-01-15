Timothée Chalamet rode an e-bike to the premiere of A Complete Unknown… then got a fine

Timothée Chalamet arrived at the London premiere of A Complete Unknown on an e-bike… but was fined for not parking it properly.

By
Timothée Chalamet, e-bike fine, A Complete Unknown

You may have seen pictures of Timothée Chalamet arriving at the London premiere of A Complete Unknown on a bright green e-bike. However, the actor was hit with a £60 fine because he didn’t park it properly. Chalamet told the French talk show Quotidien that he chose to hop on an e-bike instead of taking a car because he wanted to beat the traffic. “It’s ecological!” he said.

Chalamet has received rave reviews for his performance as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown. He’s scored nominations for best actor from the Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards, SAG Awards, and BAFTAs. You can pretty much bet that he’ll also be adding an Oscar nomination to that list when they’re finally announced.

Related
A Complete Unknown: Timothée Chalamet to pull double duty on SNL as host and musical guest

Our own Chris Bumbray was a big fan of A Complete Unknown, particularly the performance of the leading man. “Chalamet is the real deal,” Bumbray wrote. “He makes for a perfect Dylan, with him channelling the man’s iconic appearance and voice without ever coming off like he’s doing a caricature.” Bumbray added that the film is “thoroughly entertaining and really gives you an appreciation for Dylan’s craft and importance, with the film packed with impressively mounted performances of his most essential songs. A Complete Unknown should do what Walk the Line did: it will expose Dylan’s music to a younger audience, as the film plays well to Dylan aficionados, more casual fans (such as myself) and even those who’ve never heard of him. It’s one of the year’s most entertaining movies, with Mangold’s film so good that I hope he’s got a few Dylan sequels in him, as it truly left me wanting more.” You can check out the rest of his review right here

Here’s the official synopsis: “Set in the influential New York music scene of the early 60s, A Complete Unknown follows 19-year-old Minnesota musician Bob Dylan’s (Timothée Chalamet) meteoric rise as a folk singer to concert halls and the top of the charts – his songs and mystique becoming a worldwide sensation – culminating in his groundbreaking electric rock and roll performance at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965.” In addition to Chalamet, A Complete Unknown stars Edward Norton, Elle Fanning and Monica Barbaro. The film also co-stars Boyd Holbrook, Dan Fogler, Norbert Leo Butz, and Scoot McNairy.

Source: Variety
Tags: ,
icon More Movie News
Blade Runner, Harrison Ford, Ridley Scott
Blade Runner director Ridley Scott says the movie’s financiers asked who the f*** Harrison Ford was
Timothée Chalamet, e-bike fine, A Complete Unknown
Timothée Chalamet rode an e-bike to the premiere of A Complete Unknown… then got a fine
Renée Zellweger, Bridget Jones
Renée Zellweger on why she stopped acting for six years: “I was sick of the sound of my own voice”
Frozen 2 actor Josh Gad says children were “fully traumatized” by Olaf’s original death scene
View All

About the Author

10458 Articles Published

Based in Canada, Kevin Fraser has been a news editor with JoBlo since 2015. When not writing for the site, you can find him indulging in his passion for baking and adding to his increasingly large collection of movies that he can never find the time to watch.

Latest Timothee Chalamet News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles