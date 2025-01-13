The Academy extends the Oscars 2025 voting period, delays nominations again as the Nominees Luncheon is canceled

As destruction, uncertainty, and devastation engulf parts of California during the L.A. wildfires, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is postponing vital parts of the upcoming Oscar 2025 season. After extending the voting period by two days, the Academy will extend the window again to end at 5:00 p.m. PT on Friday, January 17. The nominations announcement is also getting moved from Sunday, January 19 (initially planned for this Friday) to Thursday, January 23, at 5:30 a.m. PT. AMPAS is also pushing the February 18 Scientific And Technical Awards ceremony to an unspecified date. Furthermore, the Oscar Nominees luncheon, initially scheduled for February 10, is canceled. Meanwhile, the Oscar ceremony is still scheduled for March 2, 2025.

Here is the official AMPAS statement from CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang:

We are all devastated by the impact of the fires and the profound losses experienced by so many in our community. The Academy has always been a unifying force within the film industry, and we are committed to standing together in the face of hardship.

Due to the still-active fires in the Los Angeles area, we feel it is necessary to extend our voting period and move the date of our nominations announcement to allow additional time for our members.

Additionally, as we want to be sensitive to the infrastructure and lodging needs of the region in these next few weeks, it is imperative that we make some changes to our schedule of events, which we believe will have the support of our industry.

Our members always share how important it is for us to come together as a community, and we are determined to use this opportunity to celebrate our resilient and compassionate industry. We also look forward to honoring our frontline workers who have aided with the fires, recognizing those impacted, and encouraging people to join the Academy in supporting the relief efforts.

We will get through this together and bring a sense of healing to our global film community.

The ongoing fallout from the L.A. wildfires is nothing short of catastrophic. Many people and countless animals have lost their homes, and rebuilding the area will take time, cooperation, and patience. We at JoBlo extend our best wishes to all affected by this monumental tragedy. While we continue to look forward to the Oscars 2025 ceremony, the safety and health of the L.A. area is far more critical.