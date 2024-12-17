The Academy pulls the curtain back on shortlists for 10 Oscar categories

Shortlists for 10 Oscar categories featured at the 97th Academy Awards reveal some of this year’s nomination hopefuls.

It’s almost that magical time of the year when the Academy announces the final list of nominees for the 97th Academy Awards! The Oscars represent what many consider the biggest night in Hollywood, as celebrities and filmmakers dress to the nines and walk a red carpet on their way to recognizing some of the best the industry offers. Before the Academy unveils the final list of nominees on January 17, shortlists for 10 Oscar categories have arrived!

The 10 shortlists include considerations for the following categories: documentary feature film, documentary short film, international feature film, makeup and hairstyling, music (original score), music (original song), animated short film, live-action short film, sound and visual effects.

Voting for the 97th Oscars begins at 9 a.m. PT on January 8 and lasts until 5 p.m. PT on January 12. The final list of nominees posts on January 17, with final voting at 9 a.m. PT on February 11 and ending at 5 p.m. PT on February 18. Confused? Don’t worry; every news outlet under the sun will let you know the deal when it’s all they can talk about in a few weeks.

Here are the shortlists for the above-mentioned categories:

Documentary Feature Film

“The Bibi Files”

“Black Box Diaries”

“Dahomey”

“Daughters”

“Eno”

“Frida”

“Hollywoodgate”

“No Other Land”

“Porcelain War”

“Queendom”

“The Remarkable Life of Ibelin”

“Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat”

“Sugarcane”

“Union”

“Will & Harper”

Documentary Short Film

“Chasing Roo”

“Death by Numbers”

“Eternal Father”

“I Am Ready, Warden”

“Incident”

“Instruments of a Beating Heart”

“Keeper”

“Makayla’s Voice: A Letter to the World”

“Once upon a Time in Ukraine”

“The Only Girl in the Orchestra”

“Planetwalker”

“The Quilters”

“Seat 31: Zooey Zephyr”

“A Swim Lesson”

“Until He’s Back”

International Feature Film

Brazil, “I’m Still Here”

Canada, “Universal Language”

Czech Republic, “Waves”

Denmark, “The Girl with the Needle”

France, “Emilia Pérez”

Germany, “The Seed of the Sacred Fig”

Iceland, “Touch”

Ireland, “Kneecap”

Italy, “Vermiglio”

Latvia, “Flow”

Norway, “Armand”

Palestine, “From Ground Zero”

Senegal, “Dahomey”

Thailand, “How to Make Millions before Grandma Dies”

United Kingdom, “Santosh”

Makeup and Hairstyling

“The Apprentice”

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice”

“A Different Man”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Maria”

“Nosferatu”

“The Substance”

“Waltzing with Brando”

“Wicked”

Music (Original Score)

“Alien: Romulus”

“Babygirl”

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice”

“Blink Twice”

“Blitz”

“The Brutalist”

“Challengers”

“Conclave”

“Emilia Pérez”

“The Fire Inside”

“Gladiator II”

“Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1”

“Inside Out 2”

“Nosferatu”

“The Room Next Door”

“Sing Sing”

“The Six Triple Eight”

“Wicked”

“The Wild Robot”

“Young Woman and the Sea”

Music (Original Song)

“Forbidden Road” from “Better Man”

“Winter Coat” from “Blitz”

“Compress/Repress” from “Challengers”

“Never Too Late” from “Elton John: Never Too Late”

“El Mal” from “Emilia Pérez”

“Mi Camino” from “Emilia Pérez”

“Sick In The Head” from “Kneecap”

“Beyond” from “Moana 2”

“Tell Me It’s You” from “Mufasa: The Lion King”

“Piece By Piece” from “Piece by Piece”

“Like A Bird” from “Sing Sing”

“The Journey” from “The Six Triple Eight”

“Out Of Oklahoma” from “Twisters”

“Kiss The Sky” from “The Wild Robot”

“Harper And Will Go West” from “Will & Harper”

Animated Short Film

“Au Revoir Mon Monde”

“A Bear Named Wojtek”

“Beautiful Men”

“Bottle George”

“A Crab in the Pool”

“In the Shadow of the Cypress”

“Magic Candies”

“Maybe Elephants”

“Me”

“Origami”

“Percebes”

“The 21”

“Wander to Wonder”

“The Wild-Tempered Clavier”

“Yuck!”

Live-Action Short Film

“Anuja”

“Clodagh”

“The Compatriot”

“Crust”

“Dovecote”

“Edge of Space”

“The Ice Cream Man”

“I’m Not a Robot”

“The Last Ranger”

“A Lien”

“The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent”

“The Masterpiece”

“An Orange from Jaffa”

“Paris 70”

“Room Taken”

Sound

“Alien: Romulus”

“Blitz”

“A Complete Unknown”

“Deadpool & Wolverine”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Gladiator II”

“Joker: Folie à Deux”

“Wicked”

“The Wild Robot”

Visual Effects

Alien: Romulus”

“Better Man”

“Civil War”

“Deadpool & Wolverine”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Gladiator II”

“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes”

“Mufasa: The Lion King”

“Twisters”

“Wicked”

