Horror Movie News

Eye for an Eye trailer: Whitney Peak body horror film will be released next week

By
Posted 32 minutes ago
Whitney Peak stars in the body horror film Eye for an Eye, about an eyeball-eating dream monster called Mr. SandmanWhitney Peak stars in the body horror film Eye for an Eye, about an eyeball-eating dream monster called Mr. Sandman

A while back, author Elisa Victoria wrote Mr. Sandman, “a horror adult picture book about a dream monster” that is available for purchase through her website. Now, Victoria has teamed up with Michael Tully, the writer/director of the comedy Ping Pong Summer and the horror thriller Don’t Leave Home, to adapt the story of Mr. Sandman into the screenplay for a horror movie called Eye for an Eye, which stars Whitney Peak (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) and is set to receive a theatrical and VOD release next Friday, June 20th. In anticipation of that release date, the film’s trailer has made its way online and can now be seen in the embed above.

Prolific music video director Colin Tilley, who has worked with the likes of Justin Bieber, Wiz Khalifa, Jason Derulo, Nicki Minaj, Tyga, Zendaya, Kelly Rowland, Enrique Iglesias, Kendrick Lamar, Chris Brown, Rita Ora, Nick Jonas, Britney Spears, Selena Gomez, Iggy Azalea, Yungblud, Post Malone, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Karol G, Shawn Mendes, DJ Khaled, Busta Rhymes, Lizzo, and Halsey (including the 53 minute fantasy horror musical If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power), among many others, was at the helm of the film. The story follows follows Anna (Peak), who is grieving the sudden death of her parents and relocates from New York to a small Florida town to live with the grandmother she’s never met. Isolated and in unfamiliar surroundings, she falls in with a rough crowd led by a couple of teens. When she becomes a bystander to an unforgivable act of violence, she finds herself ensnared by Mr. Sandman – the twisted soul of a tormented child who haunts bullies’ dreams before feasting on their eyeballs when they finally wake.

Peak is joined in the cast by S. Epatha Merkerson (Chicago Med), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story), Laken Giles (All the Weekend’s Drama), and Finn Bennett (True Detective: Night Country). The film was produced by Tim Headington, Theresa Steele Page, Rachael Fung, and Nate Kamiya.

What did you think of the Eye for an Eye trailer? Will you be watching this movie next week? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Eye for an Eye

Source: Arrow in the Head
Tags: , , , ,

About the Author

Cody Hamman
Horror News Editor
17,527 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: The Friday the 13th franchise, Kevin Smith movies, the films of read more George A. Romero (especially the initial Dead trilogy), Texas Chainsaw Massacre 1 & 2, FleshEater, Intruder, Let the Right One In, Return of the Living Dead, The Evil Dead, Jaws, Tremors, From Dusk Till Dawn, Phantasm, Halloween, The Hills Have Eyes, Back to the Future trilogy, Dazed and Confused, the James Bond series, Mission: Impossible, the MCU, the list goes on and on

Likes: Movies, horror, '80s slashers, podcasts, animals, traveling, Brazil (the country), the read more Cinema Wasteland convention, classic rock, Led Zeppelin, Kevin Smith, George A. Romero, Quentin Tarantino, the Coen brothers, Richard Linklater, Paul Thomas Anderson, Stephen King, Elmore Leonard, James Bond, Tom Cruise, Marvel comics, the grindhouse/drive-in era

Latest Eye For An Eye News

See More

Dissecting Kiefer Sutherland!

Posted 9 years ago
KIEFER SUTHERLAND!sponsored content Fatherhood approval is a universal cross to bear for damn near every young man. Following in your father's professional footsteps is even harder, and when your father excels to the highest degree in his respective vocation, the...
JoBlo

Movie Jail: This week’s defendant is…Kiefer Sutherland!

Posted 11 years ago
This is Movie Jail, a unique maximum security prison that houses some of the worst writers, directors, actors and producers from Hollywood and beyond. Their crimes? The offenses vary from convict to convict but most of these inmates have contributed...

Latest Horror News

Friday the 13th Part VII: The New BloodFriday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood

JoBlo Originals

Friday the 13th: Best Endings in the Franchise

Posted 1 hour ago
Another Friday the 13th is upon us – unfortunately, we’re just talking about the date, not the release of a new Friday the 13th movie. But while the future of Friday the 13th currently depends on what happens with the...
Load more articles

Horror Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. Superman
  2. The Naked Gun (2025)
  3. F1
  4. 28 Years Later
  5. Jurassic World: Rebirth
  6. The Fantastic Four: First Steps
  7. Nobody 2
  8. The Toxic Avenger
  9. M3GAN 2.0
  10. The Black Phone 2

Breaking News

Top Celebrity Stories!