Eye for an Eye trailer: Whitney Peak body horror film will be released next week

A while back, author Elisa Victoria wrote Mr. Sandman, “a horror adult picture book about a dream monster” that is available for purchase through her website. Now, Victoria has teamed up with Michael Tully, the writer/director of the comedy Ping Pong Summer and the horror thriller Don’t Leave Home, to adapt the story of Mr. Sandman into the screenplay for a horror movie called Eye for an Eye , which stars Whitney Peak (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) and is set to receive a theatrical and VOD release next Friday, June 20th. In anticipation of that release date, the film’s trailer has made its way online and can now be seen in the embed above.

Prolific music video director Colin Tilley, who has worked with the likes of Justin Bieber, Wiz Khalifa, Jason Derulo, Nicki Minaj, Tyga, Zendaya, Kelly Rowland, Enrique Iglesias, Kendrick Lamar, Chris Brown, Rita Ora, Nick Jonas, Britney Spears, Selena Gomez, Iggy Azalea, Yungblud, Post Malone, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Karol G, Shawn Mendes, DJ Khaled, Busta Rhymes, Lizzo, and Halsey (including the 53 minute fantasy horror musical If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power), among many others, was at the helm of the film. The story follows follows Anna (Peak), who is grieving the sudden death of her parents and relocates from New York to a small Florida town to live with the grandmother she’s never met. Isolated and in unfamiliar surroundings, she falls in with a rough crowd led by a couple of teens. When she becomes a bystander to an unforgivable act of violence, she finds herself ensnared by Mr. Sandman – the twisted soul of a tormented child who haunts bullies’ dreams before feasting on their eyeballs when they finally wake.

Peak is joined in the cast by S. Epatha Merkerson (Chicago Med), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story), Laken Giles (All the Weekend’s Drama), and Finn Bennett (True Detective: Night Country). The film was produced by Tim Headington, Theresa Steele Page, Rachael Fung, and Nate Kamiya.

What did you think of the Eye for an Eye trailer? Will you be watching this movie next week?