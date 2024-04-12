Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter 40th anniversary shirt available from Gutter Garbs

2024 marks the 40th anniversary of one of my favorite entries in my favorite franchise: the Friday the 13th sequel Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter – and to mark the occasion, the folks at Gutter Garbs are selling a very cool Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter T-shirt! An image of the shirt can be seen at the bottom of this article, and it’s available for pre-order at THIS LINK. Shirts are expected to ship out around May 5th. They’ll only be selling it for a limited time, so if you want it, get your order in.

Directed by Joseph Zito from a screenplay by Barney Cohen (with Bruce Hidemi Sakow receiving story credit), Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter has the following synopsis: The body count continues in this vivid thriller, the fourth — and final? — story in the widely successful Friday the 13th series. Jason, Crystal Lake’s least popular citizen, returns to wreak further havoc in Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter. After his revival in a hospital morgue, the hockey-masked murderer fixes his vengeful attention on the Jarvis family and a group of hitherto carefree teenagers. Young Tommy Jarvis is an aficionado of horror films with a special talent for masks and make-up. Has the diabolical Jason finally met his match?

The film stars Corey Feldman, Kimberly Beck, E. Erich Anderson, Crispin Glover, Alan Hayes, Barbara Howard, Joan Freeman, Peter Barton, Judie Aronson, Camila More, Carey More, Lawrence Monoson, Bruce Mahler, Lisa Freeman, and Bonnie Hellman, with Ted White as Jason Voorhees. Sadly, Ted White passed away in 2022 at the age of 96.

Legendary special effects artist Tom Savini provided the bloodshed for this one, as he did for the first movie.

Are you a fan of Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter, and will you be adding the Gutter Garbs shirt to your wardrobe? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

If you want to see exactly where this movie lands in my personal F13 rankings, check out this list I put together a while back. It’s up there toward the top of the list.