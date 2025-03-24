Fright Rags celebrates 40 years of Friday the 13th: A New Beginning with a T-shirt line

Fright Rags is celebrating the 40th anniversary of the slasher sequel Friday the 13th: A New Beginning with a line of shirts

2025 marks the 40th anniversary of the slasher sequel Friday the 13th: A New Beginning (watch it HERE) – and last week, we saw that Gutter Garbs was celebrating the movie with a line of shirts, hoodies, and buttons that was only available for pre-orders this past weekend. If you missed out on the Gutter Garbs items, here’s some good news: Fright Rags is also celebrating Friday the 13th: A New Beginning with a line of T-shirts! You can see some sample images at the bottom of this article, and you can order the shirts at THIS LINK.

Directed by Danny Steinmann, who also crafted the screenplay with Martin Kitrosser and David Cohen, Friday the 13th: A New Beginning has the following synopsis: Years after Tommy Jarvis murdered hockey-masked serial killer Jason Voorhees, he resides in a mental hospital and struggles with the trauma of the experience. When Tommy moves to an isolated halfway house, he has nightmares about Jason’s return, and soon one of the patients is killed. As the body count grows, Tommy begins to question his sanity and wonder if Jason has risen from the dead. But, to determine the killer’s identity, Tommy will need to survive .

The film stars Melanie Kinnaman, John Shepherd, Shavar Ross, Richard Young, Dick Wieand, Marco St. John, Tiffany Helm, Juliette Cummins, Jerry Pavlon, Vernon Washington, Debi Sue Voorhees, John Robert Dixon, William Caskey Swaim, Richard Lineback, Miguel A. Núñez Jr., Jere Fields, Bob DeSimone, Rebecca Wood, Corey Parker, Anthony Barrile, Todd Bryant, Curtis Conaway, Sonny Shields, Dominick Brascia, Mark Venturini, Carol Locatell, Ron Sloan, Ric Mancini, Suzanne Bateman, Eddie Matthews, Chuck Wells, Tom Morga, and Johnny Hock, with a cameo appearance by Corey Feldman.

When the sequel was first released, a lot of fans were disappointed by it, largely because Jason Voorhees is only present through nightmares and hallucinations (the actual killer is a copycat). Many of those fans have since embraced it for being the sleazy, fun slasher movie that it is.

Here are the images: