Fallout Season 2 Red Carpet: New Vegas, Walton Goggins & One Wild Wasteland Night

Ok, confession time. Despite Fallout being one of the most popular game franchises of the last few decades, I had never played a single entry. So when Season One of Amazon’s Fallout series dropped, I came in with no baggage and no bar to clear. I figured I’d finally see what all the hype was about.

Well, much like the proverbial nukes that kick off the apocalypse, I was completely blown away.

The show ticked every box for me: retro-futurism, oddball characters, fresh spins on the gunslinger archetype, hulking mech suits, and monsters galore. It walked a creative tightrope that should have been impossible, and somehow pulled it off. I was an instant fan.

Why Fallout Season 2 Is So Exciting

In the time since, I’ve been working my way through the games and kicking myself for sleeping on this universe for so long. Now that Season Two is rolling around, I’m just as hyped as the old-school fans—especially knowing where we’re headed next.

We’re packing our bags and going to New Vegas.

And to borrow a popular Vegas phrase, I’m all in.

Fallout Season 2 Red Carpet at the Academy Museum

Now that I’m officially drinking the Nuka-Cola, I was beyond excited to be invited to the Season Two premiere of Fallout, held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

Pulling up, the massive dome atop the iconic building glowed bright red, signaling a Vegas-style, post-apocalyptic shindig. Out front stood a full-scale Brotherhood of Steel power armor suit (sadly without an operator, an opportunity I regret not seizing).

I did my best to match the Fallout energy with my own suit: western red threads, coffin bolo tie, and cowboy hat astride. I was ready to chat with vault dwellers and wastelanders alike.

Fallout Season 2 Cast Interviews on the Red Carpet

On the sandy-brown carpet, next to a glowing Welcome to Las Vegas-style Fallout sign, I had the pleasure of speaking with several members of the cast, including:

Frances Turner (Barb)

(Barb) Xelia Mendes-Jones (Dane)

(Dane) Rafi Silver (Robert House)

(Robert House) Jon Daly (Snake Oil)

(Snake Oil) Adam Faison (mystery role)

(mystery role) Leer Leary (Davey)

Even the Ghoul himself, Walton Goggins, stopped by for a quick chat.

Since this is a Vegas-set season, I couldn’t resist testing my luck against the cast. We played a game of one-card draw, each pulling a card from my cowboy hat. Were the odds in my favor? Let’s just say, in this case, the house usually wins.

Fallout Season 2 Episode 1: Robert House Enters the Game

Following the red (sorry, brown) carpet, we screened the first episode of Season Two. It delivers a bloody good introduction to the season’s new heavy: the iconic Robert House, portrayed by Rafi Silver and series newcomer Justin Theroux.

While the episode doesn’t fully dive into New Vegas just yet, it smartly places our main characters back on the chessboard and teases the paths they’ll be walking in the episodes ahead.

Inside the Fallout After-Party

After the screening, the night rolled straight into an after-party fit for the end of the world. Beneath the glowing red dome, guests sampled flea soup cocktails and TV dinners as the lights of Los Angeles twinkled in the distance, rivaled only by buzzing neon Vegas sign recreations.

Vault-friendly old-school tunes filled the air. Showgirls walked the floor. The Rollerbrain of Bud Askins skittered around our feet, straight out of Vault 31. There were games of Whack-a-Commie, a walk-through vault experience, and a Vault-Tec lab inscribing custom yo-yos.

Kyle MacLachlan and series newcomer Kumail Nanjiani also stopped by for a chat. Kumail even mentioned being a JoBlo fan—so if you’re reading this, hey man!

Final Thoughts on Fallout Season 2

All in all, the evening perfectly set the tone for what’s to come. For fans of New Vegas, the show’s adaptation of this iconic setting appears to be in very good hands.

To check out my full coverage of the event, hit the link below—and be sure to catch Fallout Season Two, now streaming on Amazon Prime.

See you in the wasteland.