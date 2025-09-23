Sylvester Stallone and his Tulsa King co-stars pick their favorite Stallone movies

Season 3 of the Paramount+ series Tulsa King, starring Sylvester Stallone, just had its premiere this past Sunday, September 21st, and the nine-episode season will play out with episodes airing weekly until the finale on November 16th. JoBlo’s own Jay Saint G had the chance to sit down for interviews with Stallone and his co-stars Garrett Hedlund, Bella Heathcote, Dana Delany, Kevin Pollak, Jay Will, Annabella Sciorra, and Martin Starr, and during those conversations he asked each of them what their favorite Stallone movie is. (Actually, he asked Stallone himself which movie he’s most proud of.) To find out their answers, check out the video embedded above!

I will say that some of the movies mentioned in this video are Rocky, Rocky II, First Blood, Cop Land, Oscar, and Rambo. It is somewhat surprising to me that some Stallone classics, and he has a whole lot of them, didn’t get mentioned at all. And the only reference to a Rocky sequel beyond Rocky II was on the tie Jay Saint G was wearing!

Here’s the official logline for Tulsa King season 3: In Season Three, as Dwight’s empire expands, so do his enemies – and the risks to his crew. Now, he faces his most dangerous adversaries in Tulsa yet: the Dunmires, a powerful old-money family that doesn’t play by old-world rules, forcing Dwight to fight for everything he’s built and protect his family. In addition to the actors mentioned above, the cast includes Neal McDonough, Robert Patrick, Beau Knapp, Chris Caldovino, McKenna Quigley Harrington, Mike “Cash Flo” Walden, Vincent Piazza, Frank Grillo, Michael Beach, James Russo, and Samuel L. Jackson, who will go on to be the lead in the recently greenlit Tulsa King spinoff, NOLA King.

You can read our review of Tulsa King season 3 at THIS LINK – and rest assured, the show has already been renewed for season 4.

What is your favorite Sylvester Stallone movie? Check out the answers given by Stallone and his Tulsa King co-stars, then let us know what your personal pick would be by leaving a comment below. Picking a top favorite is a tough choice to make, but the one I watch most often is Cobra.