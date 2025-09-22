Interview: Sylvester Stallone on Tulsa King Season 3

You know the saying, “Never meet your heroes?” Well, I completely disagree. I was incredibly lucky to sit down with the 79-year-old icon Sylvester Stallone to talk about the brand-new season of Tulsa King, which kicks off its third season on Paramount Plus this week!

I was honored to represent JoBlo for this interview, not only chatting with Stallone himself but also with much of the Tulsa King cast. Over at JoBlo, it’s no secret how much we admire Stallone. We’ve covered his career extensively in our series Stallone Revisited, and I even made a face-off video comparing his legacy with that of his longtime rival, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Tulsa King is a milestone in Stallone’s career, marking his first-ever TV series after more than 50 years of dominating the big screen. I made the four-hour drive to New York City for this conversation, where we discussed:

His role as Dwight Manfredi, a character he clearly enjoys playing – with the show eyeing a potential 5 season run.

This season’s new villain, Jeremiah Dunmire, played by Robert Patrick (who previously starred alongside Sly in Cop Land and Eye See You)

The differences between working in film and television, and which one he thinks is more challenging.

Sly dug my Rambo-esque headband and homemade Rocky IV necktie. And there’s even more good news for fans: Tulsa King has officially been renewed for a fourth season on Paramount Plus! Read out Season 3 review right here! Do you like Tulsa King? Let us know in the comments, and much more Stallone content is coming this week!