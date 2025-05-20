Horror Movie Interviews

Final Destination: Bloodlines red carpet interviews with cast members, franchise producer, and more!

By
Posted 2 hours ago
Red carpet interviews with the cast of Final Destination: Bloodlines, the producer of the franchise, writer Jeffrey Reddick, and moreRed carpet interviews with the cast of Final Destination: Bloodlines, the producer of the franchise, writer Jeffrey Reddick, and more

Last year, Final Destination 6, which ended up going by the title Final Destination: Bloodlines, finally, after years of development and a long gap between sequels, made its way through production. Now, in time to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the original Final Destination, the new sequel has made its way into theatres – and it had a very successful opening weekend, proving that audiences are still eager to see more from this franchise. We’ve previously shared interviews with the film’s directors and cast and today we have a new batch of interviews to share, as JoBlo’s own Ryan Cultrera was able to attend the red carpet premiere of the film in Los Angeles, where he talked with cast members Anna Lore, Richard Harmon, Rya Kihlstedt, and Alex Zahara, as well as franchise producer Craig Perry, original Final Destination writer Jeffrey Reddick, and editor Sabrina Pitre. Topics covered the filming of the movie, the characters and their family dynamic, and working with Tony Todd… and everyone took their chances with the “bag of fate.” You can see it all in the JoBlo Celebrity Access video embedded above – but beware of SPOILERS!

Final Destination: Bloodlines has the following synopsis: Plagued by a violent recurring nightmare, college student Stefanie heads home to track down the one person who might be able to break the cycle and save her family from the grisly demise that inevitably awaits them all. It has been rated R for strong violent / grisly accidents, and language.

Tony Todd reprised the role of mortician William Bludworth from Final Destination, Final Destination 2, and Final Destination 5, and was joined in the cast by Brec Bassinger, Richard Harmon, Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Rya Kihlstedt, Anna Lore, Owen Patrick Joyner, Max Lloyd-Jones, Andrew Tinpo Lee, April Amber Telek, and Alex Zahara.

Jon Watts, director of Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far from Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home, produced Final Destination: Bloodlines with Perry, Dianne McGunigle, and Sheila Hanahan Taylor. Watts came up with the initial idea, which was fleshed out into a screenplay by Lori Evans Taylor and Guy Busick. JoBlo’s own Tyler Nichols gave the film a 7/10 review than can be read at THIS LINK.

Take a look at our Final Destination: Bloodlines red carpet interviews, then let us know what you thought of them by leaving a comment below.

Source: Arrow in the Head
Tags: , ,

About the Author

Cody Hamman
Horror News Editor
17,370 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: The Friday the 13th franchise, Kevin Smith movies, the films of read more George A. Romero (especially the initial Dead trilogy), Texas Chainsaw Massacre 1 & 2, FleshEater, Intruder, Let the Right One In, Return of the Living Dead, The Evil Dead, Jaws, Tremors, From Dusk Till Dawn, Phantasm, Halloween, The Hills Have Eyes, Back to the Future trilogy, Dazed and Confused, the James Bond series, Mission: Impossible, the MCU, the list goes on and on

Likes: Movies, horror, '80s slashers, podcasts, animals, traveling, Brazil (the country), the read more Cinema Wasteland convention, classic rock, Led Zeppelin, Kevin Smith, George A. Romero, Quentin Tarantino, the Coen brothers, Richard Linklater, Paul Thomas Anderson, Stephen King, Elmore Leonard, James Bond, Tom Cruise, Marvel comics, the grindhouse/drive-in era

Latest Final Destination: Bloodlines News

See More

Latest Horror News

Load more articles

Horror Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning
  2. The Naked Gun (2025)
  3. Ballerina
  4. F1
  5. 28 Years Later
  6. Jurassic World: Rebirth
  7. The Fantastic Four: First Steps
  8. Superman
  9. Karate Kid: Legends
  10. Final Destination: Bloodlines

Breaking News

Top Celebrity Stories!