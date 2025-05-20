Final Destination: Bloodlines red carpet interviews with cast members, franchise producer, and more!

Last year, Final Destination 6, which ended up going by the title Final Destination: Bloodlines , finally, after years of development and a long gap between sequels, made its way through production. Now, in time to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the original Final Destination, the new sequel has made its way into theatres – and it had a very successful opening weekend, proving that audiences are still eager to see more from this franchise. We’ve previously shared interviews with the film’s directors and cast and today we have a new batch of interviews to share, as JoBlo’s own Ryan Cultrera was able to attend the red carpet premiere of the film in Los Angeles, where he talked with cast members Anna Lore, Richard Harmon, Rya Kihlstedt, and Alex Zahara, as well as franchise producer Craig Perry, original Final Destination writer Jeffrey Reddick, and editor Sabrina Pitre. Topics covered the filming of the movie, the characters and their family dynamic, and working with Tony Todd… and everyone took their chances with the “bag of fate.” You can see it all in the JoBlo Celebrity Access video embedded above – but beware of SPOILERS !

Final Destination: Bloodlines has the following synopsis: Plagued by a violent recurring nightmare, college student Stefanie heads home to track down the one person who might be able to break the cycle and save her family from the grisly demise that inevitably awaits them all. It has been rated R for strong violent / grisly accidents, and language.

Tony Todd reprised the role of mortician William Bludworth from Final Destination, Final Destination 2, and Final Destination 5, and was joined in the cast by Brec Bassinger, Richard Harmon, Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Rya Kihlstedt, Anna Lore, Owen Patrick Joyner, Max Lloyd-Jones, Andrew Tinpo Lee, April Amber Telek, and Alex Zahara.

Jon Watts, director of Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far from Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home, produced Final Destination: Bloodlines with Perry, Dianne McGunigle, and Sheila Hanahan Taylor. Watts came up with the initial idea, which was fleshed out into a screenplay by Lori Evans Taylor and Guy Busick. JoBlo’s own Tyler Nichols gave the film a 7/10 review than can be read at THIS LINK.

Take a look at our Final Destination: Bloodlines red carpet interviews, then let us know what you thought of them by leaving a comment below.