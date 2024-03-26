Fear Street: Prom Queen adds Katherine Waterston, Lili Taylor, Chris Klein, and more to the cast

The cast for the Netflix R.L. Stine adaptation Fear Street: Prom Queen includes Katherine Waterston, Lili Taylor, and Chris Klein

By
Fear Street

Director Leigh Janiak and the Netflix streaming service brought us a really fun horror event back in the summer of 2021 with the Fear Street trilogy. Three films that were filmed back-to-back-to-back and then released over the course of three weeks – those films being Fear Street Part One: 1994Fear Street Part Two: 1978, and Fear Street Part Three: 1666. It was an instant franchise, and had the potential to lead to many more films… because, after all, author R.L. Stine has written over 100 books that have been published under the various Fear Street banners. A while back, Scott Stuber, the head of Netflix Film, said they were developing a new standalone Fear Street project. Then Stine took to social media to reveal that the fourth Fear Street movie would be based on his 1992 book The Prom Queen… and now Fear Street: Prom Queen has a cast! Netflix has announced (via Deadline) that the film is set to star Katherine Waterston (Alien: Covenant), Lili Taylor (The Conjuring), Chris Klein (American Pie), India Fowler (The Nevers), Suzanna Son (Red Rocket), Fina Strazza (Paper Girls), David Iacono (The Summer I Turned Pretty), and Ella Rubin (The Idea of You).

While Janiak’s trilogy wasn’t directly based on any specific Fear Street book, the new movie will be telling a version of this story: A spring night… soft moonlight… five beautiful Prom Queen candidates… dancing couples at the Shadyside High prom — these should be the ingredients for romance. But stir in one brutal murder — then another, and another — and the recipe quickly turns to horror. Lizzie McVay realizes that someone is murdering the five Prom Queen candidates one by one — and that she may be next on the list! Can she stop the murderer before the dance is over — for good? The official synopsis says Fear Street: Prom Queen takes us back to the town of Shadyside, Ohio, where prom season at Shadyside High is underway and the school’s wolfpack of It Girls is busy with its usual sweet and vicious campaigns for the crown. But when a gutsy outsider is unexpectedly nominated to the court, and the other girls start mysteriously disappearing, the class of ’88 is suddenly in for one hell of a prom night. 

Back in 2022, we heard that Chloe Okuno, who recently made her feature directorial debut with the thriller Watcher, would be directing the next Fear Street movie, but she left the street behind at some point in the last couple years. The film is actually being directed by Matthew Palmer, who made his feature directorial debut with the 2018 Netflix thriller Calibre. Palmer has written the screenplay with Calibre cast member Donald McLeary.

Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, and Kori Adelson of Chernin Entertainment are producing Fear Street: Prom Queen, with Yvonne Bernard, Joan Waricha, and Jane Stine serving as executive producers. Caroline Pitofsky is overseeing the production for Chernin Entertainment.

Are you interested in Fear Street: Prom Queen? What do you think of the cast that has been assembled? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Source: Deadline
Tags: , , , , , , ,
icon More Horror Movie News
The cast for the Netflix R.L. Stine adaptation Fear Street: Prom Queen includes Katherine Waterston, Lili Taylor, and Chris Klein
Fear Street: Prom Queen adds Katherine Waterston, Lili Taylor, Chris Klein, and more to the cast
Check out the trailer for the Chinese Anaconda remake, which pits a group of circus performers against a giant snake
Anaconda remake trailer: Chinese film pits circus performers against a giant snake
Trailer: Shawnee Smith and Tyrese Gibson star in the slasher movie Bloodline Killer, which is set for an April release
Bloodline Killer trailer: Shawnee Smith, Tyrese Gibson take on a masked slasher
A trailer has been released for the folk horror film All You Need Is Death, which is set to be released in April
All You Need Is Death trailer: folk horror movie coming in April
View All

About the Author

14885 Articles Published
facebook

Cody is a news editor and film critic, focused on the horror arm of JoBlo.com, and writes scripts for videos that are released through the JoBlo Originals and JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channels. In his spare time, he's a globe-trotting digital nomad, runs a personal blog called Life Between Frames, and writes novels and screenplays.

Latest Fear Street News

Latest Horror News

Load more articles