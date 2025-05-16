Final Destination: Bloodlines scares up $4.6 million in early Thursday box office totals

The horror franchise with the creative kills is back to splatter blood on the big screen. The new entry, Final Destination: Bloodlines, was long in development after the fifth installment. Franchise producer Craig Perry previously let it be known that the film was aiming for a theatrical release in 2025, in time to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the release of the original film. Tony Todd makes his last appearance in this film before his passing and is joined in the cast by Brec Bassinger, Richard Harmon, Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Rya Kihlstedt, Anna Lore, Owen Patrick Joyner, Max Lloyd-Jones, Andrew Tinpo Lee, April Amber Telek, and Alex Zahara.

While Final Destination is a well-established franchise for the Warner Bros. studio, it remains to be seen if it can compete with the kind of numbers that Sinners recently brought in just weeks ago. Deadline reports that Final Destination: Bloodlines would see an early total of $4.6 million in Thursday night preview screenings. That would actually be $100k less than Sinners‘ previews, which would swell into a $48 million weekend opening. Final Destination: Bloodlines figures aren’t calculated to reach quite that high, but it could sit comfortably in the $35 million to $40 million range.

The latest entry in the death-stalking franchise is getting positive responses as well, with a current critic aggregate rating of 93% on Rotten Tomatoes and an audience rating of 90%. Screening showtimes started on Thursday at 3:30pm, but Warner Bros. hadn’t responded to Deadline’s request for comments on the early Thursday ticket sales. However, Final Destination: Bloodlines is on track to be the studio’s fourth number one opening this year after Mickey 17 (which ended up underperforming), A Minecraft Movie (which was a huge hit), Sinners (another big hit).