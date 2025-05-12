How Tony Todd bids farewell to fans in Final Destination Bloodlines

When Tony Todd passed away last year, movie fans lost a true horror icon. Not surprisingly, he had a number of movies that had yet to come out; but the last one will fittingly be Final Destination Bloodlines, in which he reprises his franchise character William Bludworth, a character he played in the first, second and fifth Final Destination movies.

With Final Destination Bloodlines, Tony Todd in a way had the chance to speak to the fans who have supported him throughout the decades. As producer Craig Perry noted, “Zach [Lipovsky] and Adam [Stein], our directors, they made a very shrewd decision to take the last couple of lines that were scripted and say, ‘Tony, just say what you would want to say to the fans. What would you like to impart to them in this moment?’ So, everything that makes that scene so emotional is authentic because that was just Tony talking through the camera to the very fans who supported him for so many years. So, it was a very magical moment on set. It was an impactful moment, and it’s one I’ll take with me until I go to the grave.” Perry also stated, “We all knew that he was obviously quite ill, and it was pretty clear that this was going to be the last role he would play in a movie. And the fact that it was one of the Final Destination movies made it that much more poignant.”

That’s a pretty touching moment – and no doubt creates a memorable monologue – especially considering Final Destination Bloodlines would end up being his final film, one that he is clearly in a much weaker and frailer state in.

The promos for Final Destination Bloodlines have put a lot of attention on Tony Todd. This may have been part of the plan to begin with considering Bludworth has been a fan favorite character in the franchise, but now it all feels like a fitting tribute to Todd, not just for his work in the Final Destination movies but his contributions to the horror genre as a whole.

A sixth Final Destination has been on the table for a number of years now, with the idea to reimagine the franchise, which hadn’t had a movie since 2011. That concept has long since been replaced, so you can see how Bloodlines fits in when it hits theaters on May 16th.