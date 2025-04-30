Final Destination: Bloodlines first reactions say the film is creative, blood-drenched, and a beautiful tribute to Tony Todd

Last November, we heard the heartbreaking news that genre icon Tony Todd had passed away at the age of 69. Thankfully, we still have some Todd performances to look forward to, as he had worked on several projects that were in post-production when he passed, including Final Destination: Bloodlines , which will be reaching theatres on May 16th. Todd reprises the role of mortician Bludworth, a role he previously played in Final Destination, Final Destination 2, and Final Destination 5 – and the first reactions to the film that have made their way online say the film not only delivers the awesome, creative, bloody deaths that you expect from one of these movies, but also stands as a beautiful tribute to Tony Todd. Several “first reaction” posts can be seen below.

Final Destination: Bloodlines has the following synopsis: Plagued by a violent recurring nightmare, college student Stefanie heads home to track down the one person who might be able to break the cycle and save her family from the grisly demise that inevitably awaits them all. It has been rated R for strong violent / grisly accidents, and language.

Tony Todd is joined in the cast by Brec Bassinger, Richard Harmon, Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Rya Kihlstedt, Anna Lore, Owen Patrick Joyner, Max Lloyd-Jones, Andrew Tinpo Lee, April Amber Telek, and Alex Zahara.

The directing duo of Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein, who previously directed the 2018 film Freaks (starring Emile Hirsch and Bruce Dern) and the 2019 live-action Kim Possible movie, were at the helm of this film. Jon Watts, director of Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far from Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home, is producing Final Destination: Bloodlines with franchise producer Craig Perry, Dianne McGunigle, and Sheila Hanahan Taylor. Watts came up with the initial idea, which was fleshed out into a screenplay by Lori Evans Taylor and Guy Busick.

Final Destination is my favorite horror franchise of the 2000s. I’m hyped that it’s finally coming back, and that Tony Todd was able to work on the new movie. I’ve been waiting for this one ever since the opening weekend of Final Destination 5 way back in 2011. Are you looking forward to seeing Final Destination: Bloodlines next month? Take a look at the collection of first reactions, then let us know by leaving a comment below.

I think #finaldestinationbloodlines is the best FD film since 2! It’s a gloriously bloody symphony of horror; Zach Lipovsky & Adam B. Stein absolutely nail the tone, & the kills are crazy & wicked. It’s also a genuinely touching farewell to Tony Todd. Don’t die before you see it! pic.twitter.com/ir6x2M6WHq — Bill Bria (@billbria) April 30, 2025

I am a VERY happy Final Destination fan right now. #FinalDestinationBloodlines just gets it.



The movie is packed with clever and extremely well executed set pieces that very successfully scratch the itch the 2000 original started – the twisted thrill of seeing the outrageous… pic.twitter.com/VmyKRr1Brh — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) April 30, 2025

#FinalDestination #Bloodlines breathes new death into this iconic franchise. A killer entry that delivers a bloody smorgasbord of demises that are jaw-on-the-floor creative. This fresh take on the lore delivers a narrative rich with opportunity. A crowd shocker worth waiting for. pic.twitter.com/4pxTV2NS9v — Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) April 30, 2025

FINAL DESTINATION BLOODLINES is the best #FinalDestination yet.



Bigger and bloodier. A game-changer that revitalizes the series and changes up the formula. A (LITERALLY) jaw-dropping blast that's hysterical, violent, and 100% fun.



See it with a crowd in @IMAX. @FDMovie pic.twitter.com/ogGPdrdAsy — Jonathan Sim (@TheJonathanSim) April 30, 2025

#FinalDestinationBloodlines is a splatterrific blast! A fun, frightening nightmare factory of gleeful gore. Sharp Rube Goldberg death traps perfectly finesse tension, dark comedy & blood-drenched carnage. Easily a franchise fave. #FinalDestination #Bloodlines @newlinecinema pic.twitter.com/Js8W1LpU71 — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) April 30, 2025

#FinalDestination Bloodlines is absolutely nuts.



The franchise really takes its extremely brutal deaths to an entirely different level.#Bloodlines has a very unique hook that should satisfy audiences & lifelong fans, while the family dynamic is a wonderful addition. pic.twitter.com/NjxENzzfwL — Russ Milheim – The Direct (@RussMilheim) April 30, 2025

#finaldestinationbloodlines was worth the wait! One of the best opening disasters in the series and the most hysterical entry to date. Has the best use of the Rube Goldberg style set ups to the kills since part 3. There’s nice easter eggs for the fans to enjoy… pic.twitter.com/1rHjBC73gd — Mr. Hat (@real_MrHat) April 30, 2025

25 years after the first, #finaldestinationbloodlines brings the franchise to a whole new level!



Sadly, the movie does a great job at making you care for the whole family 😭 R.I.P??

(No spoilers 🤫)



The movie is equal parts heartbreaking, horrifying, and hilarious! pic.twitter.com/xd45DLkB9c — Derek (@ThatWasDerek) April 30, 2025

Amusingly gory and self aware, with a hospital set piece for the ages, #FinalDestination #Bloodlines gives off major FD2 vibes as it embraces an investigative narrative and a nasty sense of violent humour. Fans will eat this up! Big, bloody, fun! pic.twitter.com/cR2zbYnPQ2 — Peter Gray (@ratedPDG) April 30, 2025

#FinalDestination Bloodlines brings death back with a vengeance! With a fun twist on the franchise’s formula, some fun callbacks to previous traumatic deaths, a surprising amount of heart and laughter, directors Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein have twisted imaginations. The… pic.twitter.com/ec2cWfjNYj — Darren Movie Reviews (@dmoviereviews) April 30, 2025

Final Destination: Bloodlines proves that death is always a winner. Tony Todd’s scene is incredibly poignant and emotional. The kills are glorious and inventive and shows that this concept still works well for movies. #finaldestinationbloodlines #FinalDestination #Bloodlines pic.twitter.com/d7ZhyfLyEt — Hunter Bolding (@HunterBVideo) April 30, 2025

Final Destination Bloodlines was an anxiety-fest ! the kills were bloody and just flat out creative ! thank you for the invite @warnerbros 💀 pic.twitter.com/2dm5w34nym — sarah⚡️ (@urfavgremlin) April 30, 2025

The cast of FINAL DESTINATION: BLOODLINES at Fangoria screening in NYC. It is exactly what you want it to be! So many elaborate and inventive kills! The opening scene is extremely unnerving and the film keeps it up at that level until the final frame. pic.twitter.com/kEJqFqyLie — Film Festival (@LifeIsAFilmFest) April 30, 2025

Holy S#%T #finaldestinationbloodlines was a F'N blast! It's a gloriously bloody fun time filled with incredible deaths and stomach churning moments. It's an excellent entry to the franchise that you need to watch with friends. And a beautiful tribute to the late Tony Todd. pic.twitter.com/UbvFj5UZz0 — Junior Felix (@JuniorFett) April 30, 2025