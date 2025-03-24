Final Destination: Bloodlines shares Tony Todd image and another short teaser clip; full trailer drops tomorrow

Last year, Final Destination 6 (which is going by the title Final Destination: Bloodlines ) finally, after years of development and a long year gap between sequels, made its way through production. Franchise producer Craig Perry previously let it be known that the film was aiming for a theatrical release in 2025, in time to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the release of the original film. It will even be on IMAX screens! It was recently confirmed that Final Destination: Bloodlines is set to reach theatres on May 16, 2025, and the teaser trailer, embedded above, dropped online last month. A full trailer will be unveiled tomorrow, so today we get one of those short “trailer tease” clips, and you can check it out below. The late, great Tony Todd reprised the role of mortician Bludworth in this film, and today Blavity also shared an image of Todd, back in character. That image can be seen at the bottom of this article.

Here’s the trailer tease:

Final Destination: Bloodlines has the following synopsis: Plagued by a violent recurring nightmare, college student Stefanie heads home to track down the one person who might be able to break the cycle and save her family from the grisly demise that inevitably awaits them all. It has been rated R for strong violent / grisly accidents, and language.

Tony Todd is joined in the cast by Brec Bassinger, Richard Harmon, Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Rya Kihlstedt, Anna Lore, Owen Patrick Joyner, Max Lloyd-Jones, and Tinpo Lee.

Jon Watts, director of Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far from Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home, is producing the film with Perry, Dianne McGunigle, and Sheila Hanahan Taylor. Watts came up with the initial idea, which was fleshed out into a screenplay by Lori Evans Taylor and Guy Busick. The directing duo of Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein, who previously directed the 2018 film Freaks (starring Emile Hirsch and Bruce Dern) and the 2019 live-action Kim Possible movie, are at the helm.

Are you looking forward to Final Destination: Bloodlines? Let us know by leaving a comment below, then come back tomorrow for the trailer reveal. Here’s the image of Tony Todd: