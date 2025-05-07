Final Destination Bloodlines set a very unusual world record during production

Horror Movie News

Usually, when a horror film breaks a record during production, it’s for something like the amount of fake blood used, but Final Destination: Bloodlines has set a surprising new benchmark—it features the oldest person ever to be set on fire on camera. I can’t say I saw that coming.

We lit so many different people on fire, including breaking the world record for oldest person on fire with Yvette Ferguson, who did that full body burn in the silver dress,Bloodlines co-director Zach Lipovsky told Entertainment Weekly. “That was the oldest person ever on fire, on camera.

Ferguson, a retired stuntwoman and actress, was coaxed out of retirement at 71 to take on the role of Mrs. Fuller. The stunt team has even contacted Guinness World Records about her fiery feat, although they’re still waiting to hear back.

The scene in question occurs in the 1960s in a restaurant on the tip of a 400-foot-tall tower. It was featured in the trailer, and as you might imagine, everything goes wrong, with people falling to their deaths as the restaurant explodes around them and splits apart. Brec Bassinger, who plays Iris in the scene, was present during Ferguson’s full-body burn. “Oh, I was on set when they lit her on fire!” she said. “I was within her vicinity. God, it was beautiful. Everyone started clapping…She was so pumped.

One of the special things about Final Destination that I don’t think really exists anywhere else is that you get that scale,” Lipovsky said. “You get that disaster movie Hollywood feeling, but at an extremely R-rated tone, which is very rare. You get that Roland Emmerich spectacle, but you see the people explode and light on fire and falter in their deaths, and you don’t cut away. It was really cool to play with achieving both of those things at the same time.

The newest chapter in New Line Cinema’s bloody successful franchise takes audiences back to the very beginning of Death’s twisted sense of justice,” reads the official synopsis for Final Destination Bloodlines. “Plagued by a violent recurring nightmare, college student Stefanie heads home to track down the one person who might be able to break the cycle and save her family from the grisly demise that inevitably awaits them all.” The film stars Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Anna Lore, Brec Bassinger, and the late Tony Todd.

The first reactions to the sequel have been positively glowing, but we’ll soon find out how it stacks up to the rest of the franchise when the film hits theaters on May 16th.

Source: Entertainment Weekly
