The final Transformers One trailer conveys that the film is more than meets the eye

The first teaser for Transformers One was a curveball with humor predominantly displayed, but the following trailers have displayed more than just jokes. Now, early reactions have been very positive. Including our own Chris Bumbray saying in his review, “One thing worth noting is that the audience I saw this with REALLY seemed to love the movie. They laughed and cheered throughout, and when it was over, the audience gave it a huge round of applause, which is something you really never get at free screenings in my neck of the woods. There’s a reason why Paramount’s been doing so many word-of-mouth screenings, as this has the potential to be a major hit, and, again, it’s the best Transformers movie ever made by a wide margin.”

Paramount Animation has now released a final trailer for Transformers One, which gives a spotlight to the bold quote from our EIC. The official synopsis reads, “TRANSFORMERS ONE is the untold origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, better known as sworn enemies, but once were friends bonded like brothers who changed the fate of Cybertron forever. In the first-ever fully CG-animated Transformers movie, TRANSFORMERS ONE features a star-studded voice cast, including Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi with Laurence Fishburne and Jon Hamm.“

Executive Producers on the film include Steven Spielberg, Zev Foreman, Olivier Dumont, Bradley J. Fischer, B.J. Farmer and Matt Quigg. Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Tom DeSanto & Don Murphy, Michael Bay, Mark Vahradian, and Aaron Dem are on board as the producers. Josh Cooley directs the animated feature from a screenplay by Eric Pearson and Andrew Barrer & Gabriel Ferrari. Andrew Barrer & Gabriel Ferrari also came up with the story from which the script is based.

Transformers One has been rated PG for sci-fi violence and animated action throughout, and language. And the film will be released in theaters on September 20.

Are you excited for Transformers One? Does the humorous angle of the trailers turn you off on it? Sound off below!