First reactions to The Conjuring: Last Rites haunt social media

The Conjuring film franchise is set to come to an end with the fourth installment, The Conjuring: Last Rites , which Warner Bros. has scheduled for a theatrical release on September 5 in North America (September 3 internationally). The spooky season is upon us, and early viewers of this latest chapter have now taken to social media to share their first impressions of the movie.

Our own JimmyO raved about this new entry, saying, “I love this franchise! @theconjuring is back and the fourth film is a charm for this viewer. It’s a perfect end to one of my favorite horror series and I’m going to desperately miss @verafarmiga and @thereelpatrickwilson in these roles!”

Variety’s Courtney Howard found this last installment to be the scariest and most emotional entry of the series, saying, “They saved the scariest & most emotional chapter for last with #TheConjuringLastRites / #TheConjuring. A spooky, creepy, unwaveringly unnerving fright fest of freak-outs & a loving tribute to familial perseverance. Patrick Wilson & Vera Farmiga remain the & soul.”

Tessa Smith, who writes for MovieFone and ScreenRant, says it’s the perfect ending for the franchise and posted, “The Conjuring: Last Rites is not just a worthy entry in the franchise, it feels like the perfect ending. Scares are top notch & family dynamics make it an emotional story. Fans will be more than satisfied with this one. Lots of references & Easter eggs. Loved it! #TheConjuring”

Peter Gray, of The AU Review, says the movie is a comfort film for fans, although doesn’t try anything revolutionary. He posted, “If you’ve been a fan of #TheConjuring series, there’s no reason you won’t vibe with #LastRites. It doesn’t reinvent the wheel, but there’s a comfort in seeing Wilson and Farmiga take on their “demon of the week.” Some genuinely good scares here too and a nice sense of finality.”

Aaron Neuwirth, of We Live Entertainment, credits the two stars for bringing heart to the series and was pretty satisfied with this ending. He posted, “Being one of the more unexpected cinematic universes to emerge this past decade, I was pretty satisfied with how #TheConjuring Last Rites wraps things up…for now. Farmiga and Wilson have always been the series’ heart, and they shine in this fitting, spooky sendoff.”

So, what say you? Are you excited for this last entry? The filmmakers tease that the story may only be over…for now. Would you be excited for more?