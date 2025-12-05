Movie News

Darren Aronofsky teams with Gone Girl author Gillian Flynn for an erotic thriller

By
Posted 3 hours ago
Gone Girl author Gillian Flynn is writing an erotic thriller for producer Darren Aronofsky, director of Black SwanGone Girl author Gillian Flynn is writing an erotic thriller for producer Darren Aronofsky, director of Black Swan

Gillian Flynn has written the novels Sharp Objects, Dark Places, and Gone Girl – but for the last thirteen years, she has been busier working in the worlds of film and television. She didn’t work as a writer on the Dark Places film adaptation, but she did write the screenplay for the Gone Girl movie, and worked on a script for the Sharp Objects adaptation when it was going to be a movie instead of the limited TV series it ended up being. She also wrote the 2018 film Widows with director Steve McQueen, created the Prime Video series Utopia, is working on a film adaptation of her short story The Grownup, is developing a limited series based on Dark Places, and is working with Tim Burton on a remake of Attack of the 50 Foot Woman. We’ll probably see a fourth novel from Flynn someday – but Deadline reports that she has just added another film project to her plate. This one is an erotic thriller that’s set up at Sony Pictures and has Darren Aronofsky on board as a producer.

Details Under Wraps

Deadline wasn’t able to dig up any story details on this one, so all we have to go on is that it’s being written by Flynn and produced by Aronofsky, and is said to be an erotic thriller. This is already enough to give uneasy feelings, as Flynn tends to write some very dark stories and Aronofsky is the filmmaker who has brought us the likes of Requiem for a Dream and Black Swan. This could turn out to be a very messed up and disturbing erotic thriller.

Also in the mix behind the scenes is 1.21, the company behind the recent horror film Together. 1.21, which was founded by Andrew Mittman, is producing this one while Kai Dolbashian and Darby Kealey serve as executive producers.

What do you think of the idea of Gillian Flynn and Darren Aronofsky teaming up for an erotic thriller? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.

Aronofsky is also producing the horror film Pendulum, and his next directing project could end up being either a Cujo remake or a thriller called Breakthrough, starring Dwayne Johnson.

Source: Deadline
