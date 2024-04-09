Five Nights at Freddy’s sequel reunites Blumhouse with Jim Henson’s Creature Shop

An image shared by Jason Blum from Jim Henson’s Creature Shop has fans speculating that a Five Nights at Freddy’s sequel is nearing production

The video game adaptation Five Nights at Freddy’s (read our review HERE) quickly became Blumhouse Productions’ highest-grossing movie when it reached theatres and the Peacock streaming service back in October, surpassing the likes of Split, The Invisible Man, The Black Phone, M3GAN, the recent Halloween sequel trilogy, and the Paranormal Activity, Insidious, and The Purge franchises with its haul of $295 million. So of course they’re developing a sequel, even if one hasn’t been officially announced yet. Five Nights at Freddy’s star Josh Hutcherson already said back in January that they were “nailing down the story” and hoping to get into production as soon as possible. Now Blumhouse founder Jason Blum has shared a picture that was taken at Jim Henson’s Creature Shop, the company that provided the animatronic creatures for the first film, that shows something being constructed… leading fans to believe that creatures are already being put together for Five Nights at Freddy’s 2.

JoBlo’s own Mike Conway is a huge fan of the Five Nights at Freddy’s games and lore. When he saw the image Blum shared, he said, “I’m willing to bet anything this dude is making Mangle, who first appeared in FNAF 2.”

Jim Henson’s Creature Shop is working their magic again! We aren’t sure what they’re working on, but we know it will be great! pic.twitter.com/CQKAHoEJS6 — Jason Blum (@jason_blum) April 9, 2024

Five Nights at Freddy’s stars Hutcherson alongside Matthew Lillard (Scream), Mary Stuart Masterson (Benny & Joon), Elizabeth Lail (You), Piper Rubio (Holly & Ivy), and Kat Conner Sterling (A Week Away). The film follows a troubled security guard as he begins working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. While spending his first night on the job, he realizes the night shift at Freddy’s won’t be so easy to make it through .

Stunt performers Kevin Foster (WandaVision), Jade Kindar-Martin (Interview with the Vampire), and Jess Weiss (Mayfair Witches) play the animatronics Freddy Fazbear, Bonnie, and Chica.

The video game takes place in Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza, a darker version of Chuck-E-Cheese, where an animatronic animal band performs kiddy songs by day, and goes on murderous rampages by night. The goal of the game is survive a night locked inside, knowing that a furry death machine might jump out of the dark at any moment.

The adaptation was originally set up at Warner Bros., where Gil Kenan (Monster House) was going to direct the film from a screenplay he was writing with Tyler Burton Smith (the Child’s Play remake). Then the project moved over to Blumhouse, where Chris Columbus (Home Alone) was attached to direct it for several years. It finally went into production with Emma Tammi – director of The Wind, Into the Dark: Delivered, and Into the Dark: Blood Moon – at the helm, working from a screenplay she wrote with Seth Cuddeback (Mateo) and video game creator Scott Cawthon. Tragedy Girls writers Tyler MacIntyre and Chris Lee Hill share story credit with Cawthon.

Five Nights at Freddy’s was produced by Blumhouse, in association with Striker Entertainment. Cawthon is a producer alongside Blumhouse founder Jason Blum. Russell Binder is executive producing. Jim Henson’s Creature Shop handled the special effects that help bring the homicidal animatronic animals to life on the screen.

Are you a Five Nights at Freddy’s fan, and are you hoping to see Mangle in Five Nights at Freddy’s 2? Let us know by leaving a comment below.