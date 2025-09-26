Five Nights at Freddy’s 2: Matthew Lillard says fans will love Skeet Ulrich’s role

The video game adaptation Five Nights at Freddy’s (read our review HERE) quickly became Blumhouse Productions’ highest-grossing movie when it reached theatres and the Peacock streaming service back in October, surpassing the likes of Split, The Invisible Man, The Black Phone, M3GAN, the recent Halloween sequel trilogy, and the Paranormal Activity, Insidious, and The Purge franchises with its haul of $295 million. So, of course, there’s a sequel coming our way, aiming for a December 5, 2025 theatrical release – and Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 reunites returning cast member Matthew Lillard with his Scream co-star Skeet Ulrich. During a recent panel at Silver Scream Con, Lillard said fans are going to love Ulrich’s performance and character in the film.

The first Five Nights at Freddy’s follows a troubled security guard as he begins working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. While spending his first night on the job, he realizes the night shift at Freddy’s won’t be so easy to make it through . Now, a shocking new chapter of animatronic terror begins. One year has passed since the supernatural nightmare at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. The stories about what transpired there have been twisted into a campy local legend, inspiring the town’s first ever Fazfest. Former security guard Mike (Josh Hutcherson) and police officer Vanessa (Elizabeth Lail) have kept the truth from Mike’s 11-year-old sister, Abby (Piper Rubio), concerning the fate of her animatronic friends. But when Abby sneaks out to reconnect with Freddy, Bonnie, Chica, and Foxy, it will set into motion a terrifying series of events, revealing dark secrets about the true origin of Freddy’s, and unleashing a long-forgotten horror hidden away for decades.

As the synopsis mentions, the first film’s stars Josh Hutcherson (The Hunger Games), Elizabeth Lail (You), and Piper Rubio (Holly & Ivy) have returned for Five Nights at Freddy’s 2. So have Lillard and Theodus Crane (Underground). New characters are played by Freddy Carter (Shadow and Bone), Wayne Knight (Jurassic Park), Mckenna Grace (Ghostbusters franchise), Teo Briones (Final Destination: Bloodlines), and Ulrich.

The first adaptation was originally set up at Warner Bros., where Gil Kenan (Monster House) was going to direct the film from a screenplay he was writing with Tyler Burton Smith (the Child’s Play remake). Then the project moved over to Blumhouse, where Chris Columbus (Home Alone) was attached to direct it for several years. It finally went into production with Emma Tammi – director of The Wind, Into the Dark: Delivered, and Into the Dark: Blood Moon – at the helm, working from a screenplay she wrote with Seth Cuddeback (Mateo) and video game creator Scott Cawthon. Tragedy Girls writers Tyler MacIntyre and Chris Lee Hill share story credit with Cawthon. Tammi has directed the sequel from a script by Cawthon.

At Silver Scream Con, Lillard said (with thanks to our friends at Bloody Disgusting for the transcription), “ I am thrilled to have [Skeet] in the community. I saw his performance this week. They’re gonna love it. He’s playing a great character. If the movie’s successful, hopefully he comes back. We’ve seen how voracious this Five Nights community is, and I just think it’s lovely to have him a part of it. I’m glad Scott [Cawthon] brought him in. “

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 is produced by Blumhouse founder and CEO Jason Blum and Scott Cawthon, who also produced the first film. The executive producers are director Emma Tammi, Beatriz Sequeira, Christopher Warner, Russell Binder, and Marc Mostman. Jim Henson’s Creature Shop handled the special effects that bring the homicidal animatronic animals to life on the screen.

