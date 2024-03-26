Festival of the Living Dead: Soska Sisters’ Romero follow-up reaches Tubi next month

The Soska Sisters have directed a Night of the Living Dead follow-up called Festival of the Living Dead, and it reaches Tubi in April

George A. Romero’s 1968 classic Night of the Living Dead is in the public domain, so a lot of people have made their own sequels and remakes to the film over the decades, put out their own releases of it, colorized it, animated it, etc. It’s a property that has never been dormant… but these days it seems like its undead ghouls are livelier than ever. The George A. Romero Foundation and the Cinedigm-backed Bloody Disgusting are making a podcast sequel called The Dead. Nikyatu Jusu is directing a film sequel that will be released by MGM. Greg Nicotero is planning to make a movie about the making of Night of the Living Dead. About a year ago, it was announced that twin directors Jen and Sylvia Soska are taking the helm of their own Night of the Living Dead follow-up called Festival of the Dead , and now the Soskas have confirmed that the movie is set to be released through the Tubi streaming service on April 5th.

We should be seeing a trailer for Festival of the Dead any time now, but while we wait for that some promotional art has dropped online:

Scripted by Helen Marsh and Miriam Lyapin, Festival of the Dead has the following synopsis: It has been over 50 years since Night of the Living Dead’s original zombie attack and the horrific event has become the subject of morbid nostalgia. Looking for fun, Ash and her friends attend the Festival of the Living Dead, but it is disrupted when a blast of radioactive space dust hits the festival and they must defend themselves or be devoured by the living dead. So it sounds like this movie will be fully buying into the idea that the original zombie outbreak was caused by the crashing of a Venus probe, something that was mentioned as a potential cause in Night of the Living Dead but never confirmed and never given any credence in Romero’s own follow-ups.

The cast includes Ashley Moore (I Know What You Did Last Summer), Camren Bicondova (Gotham), Andre Anthony (The Night Agent), Christian Rose (Holiday Baggage), Shiloh O’Reilly (The Haunted Museum), Gage Marsh (You Me Her), Keana Lyn Bastidas (The Hardy Boys), and Maia Jae Bastidas (Rabbit Hole).

According to Deadline, Moore is playing Ash, who has been accepted to college and is getting ready to reluctantly leave her old life behind as she is torn between her boyfriend and his friends, and her old friends. When her boyfriend gets her tickets to the Festival, she jumps at the opportunity to see her favorite band . Bicondova’s character is Iris, who has been Ash’s closest friend for years, though they are starting to drift apart — especially because Iris knows Ash is leaving to go to college. She agrees to watch Ash’s brother, Luke, so Ash can go to the festival .

The Soskas have revealed that Ash is meant to be the granddaughter of the Ben character from Romero’s Night of the Living Dead.

Coming our way from Enlighten Content, Festival of the Living Dead is being produced by Jacob Nasser.

The Soska Sisters have previously directed Dead Hooker in a Trunk, American Mary, See No Evil 2, Vendetta, Rabid, On the Edge, and a segment of the anthology ABCs of Death 2.